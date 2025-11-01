Sinn Féin to back no-confidence motion in North’s minister for education

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll speaking at a demonstration at Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon where crowds turned out calling for the resignation of Stormont minister for education Paul Givan following his trip to Israel last week. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Sinn Féin has confirmed it will back a no-confidence motion in Northern Ireland’s minister for education Paul Givan as crowds gathered to call for his resignation.

The DUP minister has been under fire over his recent trip to Israel during which he visited a school and asked his department to publicise it on their social media channels.

On Saturday, crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall to call for Mr Givan’s resignation, and Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey confirmed her party will back a no-confidence petition in Mr Givan by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Mr Givan was “going nowhere”, and reiterated his “full support” for his party colleague.

Teachers’ unions have expressed concerns, with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claiming the department’s promotion of the school visit was an “overtly political and divisive act” and urging the post be deleted.

Rival politicians have questioned whether it was appropriate to visit Israel at a time when the country is facing international criticism for the conduct of its military offensive in Gaza.

Mr Carroll is to bring a no-confidence motion against Mr Givan at the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking at a rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon before Palestine solidarity activists, education workers and community groups, Ms Hargey said her party will support the no-confidence motion.

Speakers also included Mr Carroll, Paul Doherty of the SDLP and Anthony Flynn from the Green Party.

“Republicans and Sinn Féin have a long and proud history and tradition of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and we will continue to do so,” she said.

“It is grotesque that the education minister has decided to visit Israel at this time when they are continuing to commit genocide, I say shame on him.

“Sinn Féin will be raising this on the floor of the Assembly on Monday morning, and holding the education minister to account.

“The vice-chair of the education committee Pat Sheehan has also called for him to appear before the committee urgently to explain his trip and the inappropriate and unacceptable use of departmental resources, and we will look at all options to hold this minister to account.

“This also includes Sinn Féin’s support of the motion of no confidence in the minister that is being tabled on Monday morning, and I, along with all Sinn Féin MLAs, will be proudly putting our names to that motion.”

Mr Carroll hailed the turnout at the demonstration, and said Mr Givan’s actions over the last week were the “last straw”.

“He’s done a lot of abhorrent and disgusting things, but what he did this week was the last straw, and that’s why we’re saying today, loudly and clearly, he has to go, his time is clearly up,” he said, to applause, and shouts of “out, out”.

“I have been inundated with hundreds of emails of constituents who are appalled at what he has done, classroom assistants, teachers, Palestine solidarity people as well.

“I hope that the motion I will propose at Stormont is passed, and he is sanctioned but equally the key thing that will make a difference in my view is not just the motion, is people here mobilising today but also protesting at Stormont on Monday, and every single public engagement he is on.”

Mr Robinson said on X: “Paul Givan is going nowhere. Unionists will not be bullied by the whims of the pan-republican front.

“I choose who serves as DUP minister and whatever about the faux outrage and petty politicking, Paul has my full support.” – PA