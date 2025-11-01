GAA previews: Provinces swing into action with Ballygunner’s trip to Limerick the highlight

Saturday

Galway SHC final: St Thomas’ v Loughrea, Pearse Stadium, 6.0 – Any notion that St Thomas’ might call it a day after the “late” All-Ireland two seasons ago has been laid to rest with their return to the county final, a fixture they have never lost amid their eight titles. A convincing win over Craughwell in the semi-final sets them up for a crack at champions Loughrea. Verdict: St Thomas’

Roscommon SFC final replay: Pádraig Pearses v St Brigid’s, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2.30 – Brigid’s squeaked the draw on the first day and that might have been the chance for Pearses, as the 2024 All-Ireland runners-up set their sights on making amends. Verdict: St Brigid’s

AIB Ulster club SFC preliminary round: Seán O’Leary GAC Newbridge (Derry) v Dunloy Cúchullains (Antrim), Owenbeg, 6.0 – Dunloy’s sensational annexing of the football title for the first time in 89 years featured some dazzling football. Still, Newbridge retained their title in Derry with a solid display and will look to make an impact in Ulster.

Verdict: Newbridge

AIB Leinster SFC preliminary round: Old Leighlin (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois), Netwatch Cullen Park, 6.15 [Live RTÉ 2] – Old Leighlin are contesting Leinster for the first time in 13 years and don’t have a great record once out of Carlow. Port have won five of the past six Laois titles and gave Kilmacud plenty of it four years ago – although not so much the following season. Still, they have plenty of experience.

Verdict: Portarlington

Athy vs Naas: Kevin Feely of Athy and Paul McDermott of Naas contest the ball during the Kildare Senior Football Championship Final in October: Photograph: Inpho

Sunday

AIB Leinster SFC preliminary round

Baltinglass (Wicklow) v Athy (Kildare), Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1.30 [Live, TG4] – As good as a neighbourhood clash for these clubs, both of whom haven’t been out of the county in recent years. Former All-Ireland winners Baltinglass won a first Wicklow in five years, but Athy are backboned by some serious, veteran talent in Kevin Feely, Niall Kelly and David Hyland. Aughrim still a hostile venue, though.

Verdict: Athy

Summerhill (Meath) v Killoe Young Emmets (Longford), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30 – Meath champions haven’t exactly paid their way this century. It’s more than 20 years since Dunshaughlin won the provincial title and Ratoath were the most recent semi-finalists in 2022. Summerhill contested the province two years ago, losing to Naas. Still, that experience can help a team with Meath captain Eoghan Frayne leading from the front and a strong presence in the middle third, well able to capitalise on the new kick-out out rules. But Killoe have experience and Mickey Quinn at centrefield to compete there.

Verdict: Summerhill

AIB Munster SHC quarter-final: Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30 [Live, TG4] – A great, if one-sided, rivalry has developed in recent years, as the Gunners have seen off Limerick opponents every year since 2017, including three times against Sunday’s opponents. For all that, neither side appears too confident. Na Piarsaigh deposed champions Doon without playing all that well, although the Casey and Boylan brothers were sharp, whereas the Waterford champions are creaking a little, as the Mahonys, Pauric and Philip, near the end of illustrious careers along with ‘keeper Stephen O’Keeffe. It has left them a bit more porous at the back and vulnerable in the air, even if the introduction of fresh talent has enhanced their speed going forward. As ever, they are bridging a big gap – eight weeks – since a non-stressful county final. Still, they are used to it at this stage and Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald showed glimpses of form.

Verdict: Ballygunner

Waterford SFC final: Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2.0 – In pursuit of three in a row, Rathgormack look to have the edge over injury-hit challengers, The Nire.

Verdict: Rathgormack

Wexford SFC final: Castletown v Shelmaliers, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.30 – The clubs have alternated titles for six of the last seven years, but holders Castletown may be able to break the mould with back-to-back wins.

Verdict: Castletown