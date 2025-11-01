Premier League round-up: Arsenal go seven points clear at top of the table

Declan Rice heads home Arsenal's second goal during the Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley 0 Arsenal 2 [Gyökeres 14; Rice 35]

Viktor Gyökeres and Declan Rice struck first-half goals as Arsenal won 2-0 at Burnley to extend their lead at the Premier League’s summit and make it nine straight wins in all competitions.

Gyökeres struck the opener from a corner as Mikel Arteta’s side also improved on their league-leading set-piece goals tally before Rice’s superb header put them 2-0 up at half-time.

The Gunners would have led by more at the break but for two saves from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who twice denied Bukayo Saka.

Burnley had won back-to-back league games to move five points clear of the bottom three prior to Arsenal’s visit, but were unable to lay a glove on the Londoners and will move quickly on after a sixth defeat of the season.

Nottingham Forest 2 [Gibbs-White 48; Savona 50] Manchester United 2 Casemiro 34; Diallo 81]

Amad Diallo’s delightful volley stopped Ruben Amorim’s first anniversary as Manchester United manager from ending in defeat and extended Nottingham Forest’s wait for a second league win of the season.

Saturday’s trip to the City Ground landed a year to the day since the Portuguese was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor and came during the best spell of his topsy-turvy tenure.

United arrived on a run of three straight wins and Diallo’s late volley maintained their unbeaten record, securing a 2-2 draw as Sean Dyche’s Forest were denied a comeback win.

It was probably a fair result at the end of a helter-skelter encounter that the Red Devils went ahead in, with the City Ground faithful raging at the decision to award the corner from which Casemiro headed home.

Nicolo Savona was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play and looked like he would have the last laugh, coolly scoring in the 50th minute just two minutes after Morgan Gibbs-White had equalised.

United pushed for a leveller that Diallo eventually found in style, with the Ivory Coast international then denied a stoppage-time winner by Murillo’s goal-line intervention.

Crystal Palace 2 [Mateta 30; Collins 51og] Brentford 0

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s eighth goal of the season set Crystal Palace on course for a 2-0 victory over Brentford at Selhurst Park.

Mateta’s opener on the half-hour was added to by an own goal from Bees captain Nathan Collins early in the second half as the Eagles backed up their win at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with their first victory in four league games.

What had previously been a good week for Brentford ended on a flat note as they barely threatened in reply.

Brighton 3 [Wellbeck 11; Gomez 64, 70] Leeds United 0

Diego Gomez scored his first Premier League goals of the season as Brighton romped to a 3-0 win over a desperately poor Leeds at the Amex Stadium.

The home side were at their dynamic, free-flowing best and showed no mercy once Daniel Farke’s team began to fall apart midway through the second half, though even before that Leeds had offered next to nothing.

It was a miserable away performance throughout which laid bare the problems this team has scoring goals on the road with just three all season.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring early, the visitors held the score at 1-0 for almost an hour then capitulated in the space of seven minutes, Gomez twice showing perfect timing in the box to put Leeds to the sword.

Fulham 3 [Sessegnon 9; Wilson 62; Mosquera 75og] Wolves 0

Winless Wolves slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Fulham to cast huge doubt over the future of boss Vítor Pereira.

Strikes from Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Wilson, as well as Yerson Mosquera’s own goal, kept Wanderers – who had Emmanuel Agbadou sent off in the first half – rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Their sorry return of just two points from their opening 10 matches is one point worse than at the same stage last season, when Pereira was parachuted in to save them from the drop.

Now the Wolves hierarchy could be considering pressing the ejector button, with the Portuguese coach finding his position under increasing scrutiny after a calamitous defeat against a side who had lost their last four matches.