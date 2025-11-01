Live Ireland v New Zealand updates: Andy Farrell’s side face up to the All Blacks in Chicago

From the emotional to the nerdy. It’s analysis time. Rugby tactic aficionados will have noticed that Ireland kicked more often during the Six Nations, moving away from their ploy of building phases in favour of a more efficient attacking game. What, then, is the next step to build on this new plan? It worked ish at the start of the Six Nations, but not as the tournament went on. Luckily, Ireland’s coaching staff have been as clear as day on the next frontier: the counterattack. You can read some analysis on why transition attack, striking off defence and the kicking game, is Ireland’s next frontier <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/2025/10/31/why-perfecting-the-counter-attack-is-central-to-irelands-world-cup-evolution/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/2025/10/31/why-perfecting-the-counter-attack-is-central-to-irelands-world-cup-evolution/">here. </a>