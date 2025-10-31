Kieran Cunningham, Cliona Foley among those awarded in GAA’s MacNamee awards

GAA president Jarlath Burns has said that it is appropriate the association’s MacNamee awards are to be presented on Saturday evening.

The scheme, which recognises the role of journalism and communications in Gaelic games, will have its annual presentations on the 141st anniversary of the GAA’s foundation in Thurles.

“It is very fitting that the MacNamee Awards will be presented on November 1st – the calendar anniversary of the formation of the GAA 141 years ago, and the birth of a movement that was inspired in part by writers and journalists.

“From those earliest days the GAA was acutely aware of the importance of communication and of the need to be able to tell our story and have our voice heard. The passing decades have served to only make this ever more crucial.

“These are turbulent times in the media industry and an initiative like the MacNamee Awards allows us to recognise professionals who excel in the coverage of our games, coverage that we greatly value as we promote the GAA.”

The turbulent times are reflected in the national award to Kieran Cunningham, formerly chief sports writer in the Star, who is one of a number of sports journalists recently to have departed from his role.

His award-winning entry was, “Dubliners – 15 Short Stories,” a series of essays to mark the 50th anniversary of Dublin’s 1974 All-Ireland.

It means that the last two national award winners – Brendan Crossan of the Irish News won last year – no longer have the jobs in which their work was honoured.

This year’s Hall of Fame citation goes to Cliona Foley, described as “a trailblazer”. She worked for the Independent Group for 25 years until 2015 and “was the first woman to cover Gaelic games in a national newspaper and continues to be an inspirational presence in Irish media.”

Billy Coss, sports editor of The Tuam Herald, takes the provincial award for a very timely interview with Galway 1960s star Noel Tierney, who sadly died not long after the piece was published.

Best GAA Publication: Brian Kelly. “’59 – An Eyewitness Account of Hurling’s Golden Age” (reliving Waterford’s last All-Ireland SHC title).

Best GAA Club Publication: Watty Grahams GAC. “Becoming KINGS”.

Digital Impact Award: Offaly GAA.

Best Photograph: “Northern Lights” by Michael Canavan, Redmond O’Hanlons GAC, Armagh.

Best GAA Programme: Down SFC final.

Best GAA-Related Radio Programme: RTÉ Sunday Sport – “MícheMicheál Ó Muircheartaigh presented by Barry O’Neill.

Provincial Media Award: Billy Coss, The Tuam Herald – “Noel Tierney RIP”.

National Media Award: Kieran Cunningham, The Irish Daily Star “Dubliners – 15 Short Stories”.

Gradam na Gaeilge (Irish language award): Below the Radar, “Pobail na Páirce”.

Hall of Fame: Clíona Foley.