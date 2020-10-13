Galway football champions Moycullen pull all county players due to Covid-19

Galway football champions Moycullen have pulled all their players from the county senior and under-20 panels with immediate effect due to a number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the Moycullen community, including players from within the club.

In line with HSE guidelines regarding isolation, it means Moycullen footballers who are part of the Galway under-20 and senior panels will be unavailable to managers Donal Ó Fatharta and Pádraic Joyce for this weekend’s games against Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football semi-final and the resumption of the Allianz National Football league.

A full statement is due to be released by the club later today, who have also cancelled all GAA activities in the meantime. Experienced Galway defender Gareth Bradshaw is among those impacted by the move.

Galway face Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football semi-final on Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and the Galway senior footballers resume their Allianz National League campaign on Sunday when they host Mayo in Tuam Stadium at 2pm.

Moycullen were crowned Galway senior football club champions for the first time earlier this month thanks to Dessie Conneely’s personal haul of 1-9 and Conor Bohan’s crucial 45th-minute goal, as they finished 2-12 to 1-11 winners over Mountbellew/Moylough.

With champions Corofin dethroned by Mountbellew/Moylough in the semi-final, Val Daly’s side was expected to claim a first win since 1986, but instead a powerful second-half display from Don Connellan’s outfit saw them kick on to victory in just their second final appearance. And there was to be no denying the Gaeltacht side, who took a huge step towards victory when Bohan crashed the ball to the net, 15 minutes from time.