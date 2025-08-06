Ireland

Listeria warning issued as popular supermarket brands of coriander withdrawn from market

Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Marks & Spencer and Supervalu coriander products from O’Hanlon’s Herbs in Co Wicklow all subject to recall

Six branded coriander products have been recalled by the Food Standards Authority of Ireland
Six branded coriander products have been recalled by the Food Standards Authority of Ireland
Ronan McGreevy
Tue Aug 05 2025 - 23:53

A number of branded fresh coriander products have become the latest food items to be subject to a recall because of fears of listeria.

The coriander all come from O’Hanlon’s Herbs in Glenealy, Co Wicklow, which supplies many of the major supermarkets in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the warning following tests for the bacteria.

The products in question are Aldi’s Egan’s potted coriander, Tesco growing herb coriander, Lidl and Dunnes Stores’s O’Hanlon Herbs potted coriander, Marks & Spencer Irish coriander and SuperValu Irish coriander.

READ MORE

Parents of children with Down syndrome: ‘It teaches you to be a better person’

Donald Trump makes particular mention of Ireland as he threatens higher tariffs on pharma

Couple fails to stop demolition of Co Meath home built in ‘wilful’ breach of planning laws almost 20 years ago

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu mulls ‘full Gaza takeover’

Listeria is caused by a bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes, and can result in mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. The incubation period before symptoms begin can be between three and 90 days.

Two weeks ago there was a “voluntary precautionary recall” of 141 lines of ready-made meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods in connection with an outbreak of the rare infection.

The affected meals included chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

On July 27th, the FSAI recalled eight spinach products from McCormack Family Farms because the listeria bacteria was detected.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times