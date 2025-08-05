Home are the heroines: thousands turn out for Dublin All-Ireland homecoming

Dublin's Nicole Owens, Kate Sullivan and Clodagh Fox celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup at the team's homecoming celebration in Smithfield on Tuesday. Photograph: Inpho

It would be fair to assume the Dublin women’s football team is used to triumphant homecomings, having won seven senior All-Irelands since 2010. But you would assume wrong.

Tuesday night’s reception in Smithfield was the first time the All-Ireland champions have had a dedicated homecoming all to themselves.

Not before time, admitted Dublin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam.

“They have made our city and county proud once again. It’s about time and it is a fitting way to celebrate every member of this squad,” he told a crowd of several thousand people gathered in Smithfield square. “They are inspiring the young girls and the young boys before us.”

Dublin City Council lit the Samuel Beckett bridge blue in honour of the team.

The homecoming had been due to take place on Monday night but was postponed because of high winds. What’s another day when you’ve been waiting 15 years as a team for an occasion like this?

There were happy faces all around at Dublin's homecoming celebration on Tuesday following their All-Ireland triumph. Photograph: Inpho

Dublin's Niamh Donlon and Caoimhe O’Connor lift the Brendan Martin Cup. Photograph: Inpho

They went to the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday night to celebrate and then it was – to quote Dublin captain Bryan Cullen from 2011 – “back to Coppers” for a long night of celebrations into the early morning.

Their latest All-Ireland triumph, a thumping win over provincial rivals Meath on Sunday, was the most emphatic to date after the Jackies steamrolled their rivals in the first quarter.

They had been within 60 seconds of an exit at the semi-final stage but drew level with Galway thanks to a heart-stopping 40-metre free from Hannah Tyrrell.

Tyrrell turned up to the homecoming with a crutch in one hand and her daughter Aoife (2) in the other. She came off in the final with a bad knee injury with about five minutes left, the game long having been won.

It is the end of an incredible sporting career for the 34-year-old who finishes with two All-Ireland titles, having only joined the Dublin senior squad in 2021.

She was part of the Ireland rugby team that won the Six Nations in 2015 and played at the Rugby World Cup in 2017. She also played rugby sevens.

“It was worth it for the win. It doesn’t matter now, I’m retired,” she said of her injury.

Her daughter appeared on stage with the cup – a future Jackie heroine in the making, perhaps.

Hannah Tyrrell with her daughter Aoife in Smithfield Square, Dublin, on Tuesday. Photograph: Collins

Team captain Carla Rowe, winning her fourth All-Ireland, was “overwhelmed” by the honour.

“There was a moment this morning when I was meeting the girls to go into town and I thought, ‘we’re All-Ireland champions’. Those little moments are really cool,” she said.

“It’s the first homecoming for a ladies team, which is amazing, so whatever comes after that, we are going to enjoy it. We are enjoying every moment while we can. It is these days you always remember with the group.”