Gaelic Games

John Cleary to stay on as Cork football boss for a further two years

Declan Darcy has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Dessie Farrell in Dublin

John Cleary will stay on as Cork football manager for another two years. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Aug 05 2025 - 22:51

John Cleary has been handed a fresh two-year term as Cork senior football manager.

Cleary took over the Cork footballers on an interim basis from Keith Ricken in 2022 before accepting the role on a more permanent footing for three years.

That three-year term ended following Cork’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final defeat to Dublin in June, but Clearly was handed a fresh two-year spell at Tuesday night’s county board meeting.

Meanwhile, Declan Darcy has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Dessie Farrell as Dublin senior football manager.

Darcy, who was a key member of Jim Gavin’s backroom team from 2013-2019, is understood to be the preferred candidate of several leading players within the senior squad. Former Dublin defender Jonny Cooper could be part of Darcy’s management team.

Ger Brennan was the early favourite to replace Farrell and at least one of the country’s largest bookmakers suspended betting last month on the St Vincent’s clubman taking the reins of his native county.

Brennan this summer managed Louth to a first Leinster SFC triumph in 68 years but surprisingly stepped down as Wee County boss after their championship campaign ended.

His decision to step away was announced just three days after Farrell resigned from as Dublin senior football boss. Brennan has also been linked with the managerial vacancy in Roscommon.

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times

