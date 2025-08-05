Former Roscommon footballer Don Connellan dies aged 51

Don Connellan during the All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final between Moycullen and Strokestown in November 2022. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Roscommon GAA has paid tribute to former player Don Connellan, who has died at the age of 51.

Connellan represented Roscommon at minor, under-21 and senior level. He was a key member of the Connacht SFC winning side in 2001, coming off the bench to feature in the 2-10 to 1-12 provincial final win over Mayo at Dr Hyde Park.

He also won three county titles with his home club of Kilmore (1998, 1999, 2001) before moving to Galway, where he managed Moycullen to senior success in 2020 and 2022.

“An overwhelming sense of sorrow and sadness has fallen upon our county and on my own club Kilmore, since the news of Don’s passing on Monday,” said Roscommon chairman Brian Carroll.

“There are no words that can truly capture what Don meant to Kilmore GAA Club. Don loved Kilmore, and Kilmore loved Don. He was a mighty footballer – a joy to watch on the pitch – and his leadership and class were evident throughout his many years playing for Kilmore.

“Don also showed his immense talent, ability & leadership while representing Roscommon at all levels, making 73 appearances for the Roscommon senior team and scoring 3-38. He also had the honour of representing Roscommon on the Connacht Railway Cup team.

“Off the pitch, Don was equally exceptional – a top-class gentleman and a true friend to so many. I had the pleasure of visiting Don at his home in Moycullen last Wednesday, just days before his sudden passing. Looking back, I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that time with him. It’s a memory I will always hold close.

“On behalf of Roscommon GAA, I extend my deepest sympathy to Don’s wife, Linda; his sons, Eoin and Conor; his mother, Nellie; his brothers, Adrian and David; the extended Clancy and Connellan families; and all of Don’s many friends.

“No words can truly console you at this terrible time. Don’s absence will be felt deeply in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to have known him.”