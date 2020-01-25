David Clifford sends everyone back to their corners unbeaten

Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19

Long may they dance, these two. Dublin and Kerry tangled and tangoed into the night in the first league game of the year, ending it not only all square but squaring up to each other too. David Clifford kicked the equalising free as Croke Park frothed and ended up walking off with his jersey torn to bits after a bit of a post-final whistle sort-out. You love to see it.

Kerry had it, lost it and just about got it back in the end. They were three points up in the 65th minute and a point down twice in injury-time and still walked away level for the night. They led for most of the second half but got Ciarán Kilkennyed as time ran dead, the Dublin attacker bursting into life by kicking couple of points and winning the free that looked to have settled it in Dublin’s favour.

It was one of those games that made the argument for having two referees, mainly so one could buy the other a pint afterwards. On the whole, Sean Hurson did a fine job here, managing to keep the lid somewhere in the vicinity of the top of everything. The game saw two red cards, two blacks and a year’s supply of yellow. Hurson was booed variously by both sets of supporters, which probably means he was more right than he was wrong.

All in all, it was a belter of a game for a January night. At times, it felt like we’d never been away. The game was a little slower than when they last met, granted, but the quality was high and neither side were shy about dishing out the hits either. Dublin sub Seán Bugler left Croke Park afterwards with what is surely a first against his name - he came off the bench three times in the first half as a blood replacement, each time for a different player.

Sean O’Shea had a bedsheet wrapped around his head from an early hit, Eric Lowndes missed minutes either side of half-time with a black card and got the line later on when a stray arm on Stephen O’Brien earned him a further yellow. Only the league, yes - but the game had plenty of hum to it.

You had James O’Donoghue, fizzing away with three points from play in the first half alone. You had Brian Fenton seeing him and raising him at the other end, scything through for four typically graceful scores of his own, leaving Kerry defenders like toppled skittles in his wake. You had Conor McHugh, grabbing his chance - and the year’s first point from a mark in Croke Park.

And of course, you had Clifford, scorer of the game’s opening goal on 19 minutes. Dublin had made the better start and skated off to a 0-5 to 0-1 lead on the quarter-hour, during which the new Kerry captain had been largely anonymous. Indeed probably the biggest roar of the opening skirmishes came when David Byrne pulled off a diving block on the young prince in front of the Hill.

Clifford took his revenge with delicious poise. Gathering out in front of Byrne 40 metres from goal. He faced up the Dublin full-back, threw a shape to shimmy around him and brushed off the late-arriving Eoin Murchan before finishing low past Evan Comerford. It was a cracking goal and it gave Kerry a foothold they kept all the way to the final whistle.

Fenton was imperious, however, especially for the rest of that first half. His four points from play were little works of art, always grabbing the eye for their simplicity and beauty. His final one came just short of the break, set up by a Comerford kick-out that took six Kerry players out of the reckoning in one bite.

By then, Dublin had their goal. Dean Rock, who was quiet for most of the night from open play, did manage to slip inside the Kerry cover on 31 minutes and was put away by Paddy Andrews. Brian Ó Beaglaoich provided the contact and Rock gratefully went to ground, dusting himself off to dispatch the penalty.

Add it all up and Dublin went in at the break 1-10 to 1-9 ahead. It had been a thoroughly enjoyable half of football and it was always going to be a bit much to ask for them to repeat it. And so the second period turned out to be far more scrappy and bitty.

The fact that Dublin didn’t score from play until James McCarthy popped a point in the 66th minute tells you something of the nature of that second period. Paul Murphy had made hay as the spare man during Lowndes’s black card, materialising for a couple of well-taken points at the Canal End. O’Shea was faultless on the frees as well, pushing Kerry into a 1-16 to 1-13 lead in the 65th minute.

But even with Jim Gavin gone, Dublin are still Dublin. They came in waves for the remainder, throwing Kerry into the spin cycle to see could they survive. McCarthy’s point was followed by a brilliant Kilkenny mark on the edge of the semi-circle. Aaron Byrne came off the bench to stitch a point on his debut, Kilkenny pitched up on the end of one of those eternal Dublin pass-the-parcels to level it on 70 minutes.

Stoppage time went on and on. Niall Scully kicked the Dubs into the lead, Geaney iced a free to draw it. Kilkenny won a 75th minute free that looked to have done the business but as tempers rose and the Dubs lost their discipline, Clifford sent everyone back to their corners unbeaten.

Amid the hubbub at the end, Dean Rock came over and tapped Clifford on the chest for a free well-taken. Game recognise game.

Let the year run long.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Eric Lowndes, David Byrne, Philly McMahon; James McCarthy (0-1), John Small, Eoin Murchan; Brian Fenton (0-4), Brian Howard; Niall Scully (0-1), Conor McHugh (0-2, 0-1 mark), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3, 0-1 mark); Kevin McManamon (0-1), Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock (1-6, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen).

Subs: Sean Bugler for Scully (blood), 2-8 mins; Bugler for McCarthy (blood), 10-19 mins; Bugler for Scully (blood), 28-33 mins; Paul Mannion for Andrews, 43 mins; Bugler for McManamon, 53 mins; Aaron Byrne (0-1) for McHugh, 55 mins; Rory O’Carroll for McMahon, 64 mins; Dan O’Brien for Bugler, 77 mins.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Shane Enright; Paul Murphy (0-2), Gavin Crowley (0-1), Brian Ó Beaglaoich; Tommy Walsh, Adrian Spillane; Gavin O’Brien (0-1), Seán O’Shea (0-5, 0-5 frees), Stephen O’Brien (0-1); James O’Donoghue (0-3), David Clifford (1-3, 0-2 frees), Paul Geaney (0-1, free).

Subs: Killian Spillane (0-1, 0-1 mark) for O’Shea (blood), 2-7 mins; Liam Kearney (0-1) for Adrian Spillane, 17 mins; Graham O’Sullivan for Ó Beaglaoich, 33 mins; Killian Spillane (0-1 mark) for O’Donoghue, 50 mins; Micheál Burns for Walsh, 58 mins.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)