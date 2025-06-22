GAA live updates: Down play Galway in preliminary quarter-final

Fixtures:

All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-finals

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.45pm (GAA+)

Donegal v Louth, Ballybofey, 4pm (GAA+)

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Wicklow v Limerick, Croke Park, 2pm (RTÉ)

Kildare v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 4pm (RTÉ)

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Tyrone v Roscommon, Breffni Park, 1.30pm (TG4)

Kerry v Mayo, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3.30pm (TG4)

22 Mins: It’s an even contest so far in Breffni in the minor semi. Roscommon 0-5 Tyrone 0-5

4 Mins: John McGeough gets Down’s first score, fisting it over. Down 0-1 Galway 0-1

3 Mins: Rob Finnerty gets the scoring underway. Down 0-0 Galway 0-1

2 Mins: We’re off in Newry. Adam Crimmins replaces Eugene Branagan for Down. Galway line out as named beforehand. Down 0-0 Galway 0-0

Malachy Clerkin is at Down vs Galway, and has this for us just before throw-in:

Cracking day in Newry for the preliminary quarter-final between Down and Galway. The home side have made one change to their announced line-up, with Adam Crimmins coming in for Eugene Branagan. Galway are going to play as selected and - encouragingly for Pádraic Joyce’s side - Damien Comer looks to be rattling through a full warm-up. There’s a bit of a wind blowing straight down the pitch - Galway won the toss and will have it at their backs in the first half.

10 Mins: It’s been a flying start in Breffni Park, with both sides getting chances early. Roscommon 0-3 Tyrone 0-4

4 Mins: The first minor semi-final is underway with Tyrone and Roscommon both getting on the board early. Roscommon 0-1 Tyrone 0-1

Galway’s team to face Down, in what looks to be the most exciting of all the preliminary quarter-finals matchups this weekend.

The Galway Senior Football team to face Down in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter-final is announced



GALWAY V DOWN

📍Páirc Esler, Newry

🗓️Sunday 22nd June 2025

🕓1.45PM

📺Watch Live on GAA+

— Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) June 19, 2025

And here’s Down’s lineup.

Your Down Senior Football team to face Galway tomorrow afternoon.

The first game today will throw in at 1:30pm, with Roscommon facing Tyrone in the All-Ireland minor semi-final at Breffni Park. The other semi final sees Mayo play Kerry, and that one throws in at 3.30pm in Cusack Park.

Here’s previews of the preliminary quarter-finals, as well today’s Tailteann Cup semi-finals, where Kildare meet Fermanagh and Wicklow clash with Limerick.

Yesterday’s preliminary quarter-finals both went to form, with Dublin and Kerry into the next round. One of the underdogs today, Down, could banana skin for a Galway side who qualified from their group in third. Paul O’Brien explains the strengths and weaknesses of this Down side, as they eye up a big shock.

[ Tactical analysis: Down will need to share scoring burden around more to knock out Galway ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s GAA action. We’ll be here throughout the afternoon to give updates on the final two preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland football championship, the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, and the All-Ireland minor semi-finals too.