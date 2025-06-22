Gaelic Games

GAA live updates: Down play Galway in preliminary quarter-final

Follow all the action which includes Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Galway's Shane Walsh after kicking the winning score against Armagh last weekend. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Galway's Shane Walsh after kicking the winning score against Armagh last weekend. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Sun Jun 22 2025 - 13:54
Fixtures:

All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-finals

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.45pm (GAA+)

Donegal v Louth, Ballybofey, 4pm (GAA+)

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Wicklow v Limerick, Croke Park, 2pm (RTÉ)

Kildare v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 4pm (RTÉ)

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Tyrone v Roscommon, Breffni Park, 1.30pm (TG4)

Kerry v Mayo, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3.30pm (TG4)

1 minute ago

22 Mins: It’s an even contest so far in Breffni in the minor semi. Roscommon 0-5 Tyrone 0-5

3 minutes ago

4 Mins: John McGeough gets Down’s first score, fisting it over. Down 0-1 Galway 0-1

4 minutes ago

3 Mins: Rob Finnerty gets the scoring underway. Down 0-0 Galway 0-1

7 minutes ago

2 Mins: We’re off in Newry. Adam Crimmins replaces Eugene Branagan for Down. Galway line out as named beforehand. Down 0-0 Galway 0-0

9 minutes ago

Malachy Clerkin is at Down vs Galway, and has this for us just before throw-in:

Cracking day in Newry for the preliminary quarter-final between Down and Galway. The home side have made one change to their announced line-up, with Adam Crimmins coming in for Eugene Branagan. Galway are going to play as selected and - encouragingly for Pádraic Joyce’s side - Damien Comer looks to be rattling through a full warm-up. There’s a bit of a wind blowing straight down the pitch - Galway won the toss and will have it at their backs in the first half.

13 minutes ago

10 Mins: It’s been a flying start in Breffni Park, with both sides getting chances early. Roscommon 0-3 Tyrone 0-4

19 minutes ago

4 Mins: The first minor semi-final is underway with Tyrone and Roscommon both getting on the board early. Roscommon 0-1 Tyrone 0-1

30 minutes ago

Galway’s team to face Down, in what looks to be the most exciting of all the preliminary quarter-finals matchups this weekend.

And here’s Down’s lineup.

33 minutes ago

The first game today will throw in at 1:30pm, with Roscommon facing Tyrone in the All-Ireland minor semi-final at Breffni Park. The other semi final sees Mayo play Kerry, and that one throws in at 3.30pm in Cusack Park.

45 minutes ago

Here’s previews of the preliminary quarter-finals, as well today’s Tailteann Cup semi-finals, where Kildare meet Fermanagh and Wicklow clash with Limerick.

54 minutes ago

Yesterday’s preliminary quarter-finals both went to form, with Dublin and Kerry into the next round. One of the underdogs today, Down, could banana skin for a Galway side who qualified from their group in third. Paul O’Brien explains the strengths and weaknesses of this Down side, as they eye up a big shock.

[ Tactical analysis: Down will need to share scoring burden around more to knock out Galway ]

54 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s GAA action. We’ll be here throughout the afternoon to give updates on the final two preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland football championship, the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, and the All-Ireland minor semi-finals too.

Galway GAADown GAADonegal GAALouth GAAFootball ChampionshipTailteann Cup