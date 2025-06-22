Kerry and Tyrone to meet in All-Ireland Minor Football Final

Kerry snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to set up an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship decider against Tyrone after Sunday’s semi-finals in Ennis and Cavan.

The Kingdom kicked the last four points in injury time to deny Mayo, while a quick-fire 2-1 just before half-time proved decisive for the Ulster champions in seeing off Roscommon.

A pulsating content in Ennis looked to be going Mayo’s way when Ben Holmes catapulted the beaten Connacht finalists into the lead as the game ticked into injury time. But points from Gearóid Whyte, Nick Lacey and a two-point free from Ben Kelliher saw Kerry prevail by 1-19 to 3-10.

The Kingdom had trailed 2-5 to 1-7 at the break – Mayo’s goals coming from Cian May and Dara Flanagan, via the penalty spot, while Maidhc Ó Sé found the net for Kerry.

Wayne Quillinan’s charges took over in the third quarter with a series of two-pointers from Kelliher and Kevin Griffin, including a two-point free, to lead 1-13 to 2-5 after 39 minutes, but a Mayo goal from Oran Murphy left the game in the balance once again.

Kelliher converted a free to bring the sides level, and even though Holmes looked to have won it for Mayo, Kerry’s late scoring surge saw them over the line.

Tyrone's Elliott Kerr and Pádraig Goodman tackle Roscommon's Luke Shally. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Earlier in the day, two goals from Joel Kerry and Peter Colton approaching half-time turned their side’s game against Roscommon on its head as the Red Hand County won out, 2-12 to 1-8, at a showery Breffni Park.

Despite playing against the breeze, Seamus Hussey’s well-worked 26th-minute goal had brought a large Roscommon following to its feet as the young Rossies deservedly led 1-5 to 0-5.

But no sooner had Roscommon hit the front than Tyrone were back on level terms – Colton’s mis-hit attempt at a point dribbling across the goal face where Kerr was on hand to apply the finish.

Tyrone midfielder James Mulgrew added a point, and when Colton waltzed through the Roscommon defence and finished to the net the Ulster champions held a flattering 2-6 to 1-5 advantage at the interval.

Gerard Donnelly’s side were able to protect their lead comfortably, and could even afford the luxury of a missed penalty when Kerr’s spot kick was saved by Roscommon stand-in goalkeeper Dean Casey after Cian Trimble was shown a black card for a trip on Kerr in the lead-up to the penalty.

Tyrone were always able to keep the scoreboard ticking through points from Aodhan Quinn, Eoin Long, Thomas Meenan and Cathal Farley – the latter’s point meaning all six Tyrone starting forwards contributed to their final tally.

Casey (free), Luke Shally and Christopher Feerick accounted for Roscommon’s three second-half scores, but it was never going to be enough to trouble the physically powerful Tyrone side.

All-Ireland MFC semi-final results:

Tyrone 2-12 Roscommon 1-8

Kerry 1-19 Mayo 3-10