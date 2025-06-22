US bombs Iran live updates: Tehran warns of ‘everlasting conequences’ over US strikes

Simon Harris deeply concerned by overnight developments.

I’m deeply concerned by the very real risk of an extremely dangerous spiral of escalation now in the Middle East. Urgent de-escalation & diplomacy are crucial.



I will travel to Brussels to meet European counterparts.



My full statement on latest developments is below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/voxNTOqTHO — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 22, 2025

Reaction from world leaders has been coming over the course of the morning.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.” ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENYAMIN NETANYAHU:

:“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.” IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER ABBAS ARAQCHI, ON X

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.” UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the U.S. has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.” BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER.

“Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security. I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation. EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow.”EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS, ON X

“Now (Iranian Supreme leader Ali) Khamenei must go. The Iranian people welcome the end of the war and seek peace and freedom.” Khamenei is responsible for an unpatriotic project that, in addition to costing countless lives, has cost the Iranian people at least $2 trillion - and now, it has all gone up in smoke.” MARYAM RAJAVI, HEAD OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF RESISTANCE OF IRAN, IN A STATEMENT.

“The State of Qatar regrets the deterioration of the situation following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and is following with great concern the developments following the recent attacks on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities.” QATARI FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON X

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the dangerous tension currently witnessed in the region will lead to catastrophic repercussions at the regional and international levels.” JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHIGERU ISHIBA, TO REPORTERS.

“It is crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict. We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern.” ITALY FOREIGN MINISTER ANTONIO TAJANI, ON STATE BROADCASTER RAI

“Now we hope that, after this attack, which caused massive damage to nuclear weapons production and posed a threat to the entire region, a de-escalation can begin and Iran can sit down at the negotiating table.” NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN MINISTER WINSTON PETERS

“We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump’s announcement of U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.” AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, STATEMENT.

In terms of what happened, when, here is a timeline with all times Irish time.

00;50 US President Donald Trump announces that three strokes have been carried out on Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The US reportedly used heavy bunker-busting bombs dropped from B-2 strategic stealth bombers and Tomahawk cruise missiles although that was not confirmed by Mr Trump.

01:56: The attacks are confirmed by Iran.

02:43: “President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu while a minute later the head of the United Nations describes the bombing as a “dangerous escalation”.

03:00: Donald Trump addresses the nation and in a televised address calls on Iran to “now make peace” or face “far greater” attacks.

05:31: A fresh missile strike on Israel is launched by Iran.

06:00: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports “no increase” in radiation levels at the targeted sites struck by the US bombers.

Shortly before 1am Irish time, US B-2 bombers carried out an attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran using heavy “bunker-busting” bombs.

The US President Donald Trump - in a televised address - hailed the operation as a “spectacular military success and he warned Tehran to quickly make peace or face “far greater” attacks.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said as he called the US strikes a “grave violation” of the UN charter, international law and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He said that “Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

In the wake of the US attack, Israeli military warned people to seek cover from a missile barrage from Iran that appeared heavier than what the attacks that have been recorded in recent days.

Reaction to the bombing and the dramatic escalation of tension in the mIddle East has been coming in through the night and will continue throughout today.