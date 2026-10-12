John McEntee confirmed as new Monaghan football manager

John McEntee has been named as the new Monaghan football manager. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

John McEntee has been appointed Monaghan senior football manager, the former Armagh player succeeding Gabriel Bannigan in the Farney County role. At a meeting on Monday night, Monaghan GAA also confirmed Antrim native Tony Austin as their new senior hurling manager.

McEntee has managed Inniskeen for the last four years, guiding them to senior final appearances in 2023 and 2025. He previously managed Clontibret to a Monaghan SFC in 2019.

Details of his backroom has not been announced, though former Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes and ex-Offaly forward Niall McNamee have been mentioned as possible coaches.

Monaghan GAA stated: “John McEntee brings a wealth of experience, leadership and commitment to the role and we look forward to working with him as preparations begin for the challenges ahead.

“Details of John’s full backroom team will be announced in the coming week. In the interests of respecting current football commitments and ensuring there is no distraction to ongoing club activities, those appointments will be confirmed at a later date.”

McEntee’s twin brother Tony managed Sligo for five years and is currently part of the Down senior football management team under Conor Laverty. John and Tony were key players on Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning team.

John has got the nod for the Monaghan job despite speculation linking Séamus McEnaney with a possible return for a third stint.

His appointment means there will two Crossmaglen clubmen managing a senior intercounty football team in 2027 with Oisín McConville remaining at the helm in Wicklow.

Bannigan’s surprise departure at the end of August created the vacancy. Despite two encouraging seasons at the helm, Bannigan felt he did not have the backing of the board to continue for a third campaign.

Announcing his resignation, Bannigan stated: “Over the last number of weeks, I worked hard on my plans for 2027 to build on the excellent foundations now in place.

“During this period, I have come to realise that the goalposts have moved, and the conditions are not right for me to continue and therefore I believe a new management team and fresh voices are now required to take Monaghan football forward.”

Meanwhile, Doheny GAA Club has announced a series of commemorative events to mark the centenary of the death of Sam Maguire.

Born on March 11th, 1877 in Maulabracka, Dunmanway, Maguire spent much of his adult life in England. He was a prominent figure in London GAA – first as a player and then as an administrator. After his death on February 6th, 1927 a cup in his honour was presented to GAA Central Council for the winners of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The cup, inspired by the Ardagh Chalice, was first presented in 1928 to Kildare. It was replaced by a replica in 1988, with the original on display at the GAA Museum in Croke Park.

A series of commemorative events are planned by Doheny GAA clubs between Friday, February 5th to Sunday, February 7th, 2027.

Among the events will be an unveiling of a specially commissioned bronze bust of Sam Maguire, creating a permanent tribute to one of Dunmanway’s most famous sons.

There will also be a commemorative football fixture between representative teams from Cork and London GAA, recognising Sam Maguire’s lifelong connection to both Cork and London and his pivotal role in the promotion of Gaelic games abroad.