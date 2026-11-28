'Somewhere in the last five years – May 2021, if you want to be precise about it, the month Davina McCall broadcast a documentary on Channel 4 – the concept of menopause suddenly entered our lexicon.' Photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

A friend sends me a photo from the clearance aisle in Tesco. “Menopause Cool Moments,” the blush pink label reads. “Peach, lemon balm and honeybush + Sage + Vitamin B6.” And then: “Tastes great over ice.”

Underneath that is the kicker: “Reduced to clear.” Thanks, Tesco.

The same day, another friend sends me news from Spain where, as of next week, you can avail of paid leave for “severe menopause-related conditions.”

For decades, “menopause” was one of the great taboos of female life. Long before the panic over a single study in 2002 which overstated the link between HRT and breast cancer, women couldn’t seem to get their doctors to take it seriously. Many didn’t bother trying, deciding that hot flushes, sleepless nights and occasional brain fog were just another thing women in midlife were expected to navigate gracefully and uncomplainingly – along with the pay gap, seat belts not designed for women’s bodies, and the impossible mathematics of juggling a full-time job with the needs of ageing parents and 2.10pm school pickups.

Then, somewhere in the last five years – May 2021, if you want to be precise about it, the month Davina McCall broadcast a documentary on Channel 4 and Joe Duffy introduced the word “perimenopause” to the Irish nation – the concept suddenly entered our lexicon. These days you can’t pop into the clearance aisle for some post-ripe bananas without menopause-endorsed lemon balm honeybush tea leering at you from the shelves. This strikes me as not so much an overcorrection as the pendulum cutting loose from its pivot and vanishing into orbit.

You can now buy menopause deodorant with special “heat puff protection” (“approach every stage of life with confidence!”), menopause “magnotherapy” rings (“continuous, elegant wellbeing directly on your finger!), menopause colouring books (“F**k Off Menopause I’m Colouring!”), weighted menopause blankets (“decreases anxiety!”) and €375 bracelets that promise to help regulate your body temperature (“cool up or warm down at the touch of a button!”). There are menopause cookbooks, menopause songbooks and books promising to decode your addled menopausal brain. Then there’s the Menopause Wingman book, “the emotional handbook for partners,” to help your partner decode it as well.

It prompted the UK consumer magazine Which? to warn recently about what it called “the menopause edition of the ‘pink tax’” – the phenomenon whereby, “because a product has the word ‘menopause’ on it, it costs twice as much as its everyday counterpart.”

[ Sarah Moss: The patriarchy loathes women in midlife. Don’t fall for itOpens in new window ]

Menopause is real and the symptoms are not a walk in the park. You may well benefit from a few products (patches, sprays, gels, tablets and, I’m afraid, pessaries) during the five to seven blissful years you navigate it. You might choose to take a supplement or two, though there is little consensus on whether you should be mainlining black cohosh, St John’s wort, sage, magnesium or something else entirely. Fans and cooling devices might make you more comfortable. But a lot of what is marketed with a menopause label slapped on the front feels like menosploitation. PwC projects the “menopause opportunity” will be worth up to $25 billion by 2030.

Menopause-related policies at work are a good thing for women who need additional accommodations when managing some of the more gruelling symptoms (although not every woman has pronounced symptoms or wants any help from their employer.) But the news that Spain is introducing special statutory menopause-related leave, which allows women to avail of “temporary incapacity” leave because of a menopause-related condition, doesn’t feel so much like progress. Dedicated leave is not offered in other countries for virtually any condition other than pregnancy, including many life-threatening illnesses. Doctors can already provide sick notes for all manner of debilitating conditions without needing to state why.

For years, women have tried very hard not to be reduced to the sum total of our hormones, fertility cycles or marital status. In Ireland, as a pre-emptive step to them becoming pregnant, as it was assumed they must, women had to leave their roles in the Civil Service after marriage. Globally, women were excluded from clinical trials because their hormonal fluctuations were seen as an inconvenience and a deviation, as opposed to an entirely normal aspect of being alive for half the population.

[ HRT, testosterone, melatonin and more: Everything you need to know about hormonesOpens in new window ]

Like most now-perimenopausal or menopausal women, I started my working life at a time when it was not unheard of for men – even men at work – to respond to an assertive woman with the old crowd-pleaser “are you on your period?” This was also an era when news of a pregnancy was greeted with barely concealed eye rolls. One woman I know informed her manager of her second pregnancy in a few years only to have him hilariously inquire whether she was “very careless or very unlucky”.

That wouldn’t happen now, but it feels like we’re still a bit too quick to latch on to novel new ways to reduce women to a hot hormonal mess. Menopause awareness is good. Better understanding of the symptoms is helpful. Free HRT is near the top of a not-very-long list of unequivocally good things this country has done for women.

But when menopause is treated as a chronic illness – and the hormonal fluctuations that come with midlife are spawning a whole new menopause industrial complex – there is a risk we may be backing ourselves into a corner.

Here is a little known fact: men have hormonal fluctuations too. In fact, these wildly hormonal creatures experience them daily. Maybe the next big marketing wave will be special deodorants and bracelets to help men deal with those pesky mid-afternoon dips in testosterone, or their declining levels as they age. I wouldn’t bet a box of cooling herbal tea on it though.