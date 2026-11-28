'Occasional' or 'incidental' killing or disturbance of protected birds such as barn owls will not be treated as a deliberate offence as long as mitigation measures are in place under the new law. Photograph: Getty Images

Nature conservation groups across the EU have expressed dismay after the European Parliament voted to support a resolution that could weaken laws on environmental protection and speed up construction of industrial plants such as data centres.

The Regulation on Speeding-up Environmental Assessments (RSEA) is a proposed EU law designed to cut red tape, set strict deadlines and fast-track planning permits for infrastructure, energy and housing projects across the EU.

Sectors such as clean energy, transport, mining, water infrastructure, housing and digital infrastructure – including data centres – receive extra acceleration. These projects can be presumed to be of “overriding public interest” and may benefit from tacit approval if authorities miss deadlines.

Under existing EU nature laws, disturbing or killing protected wildlife during construction is strictly restricted. The proposal specifies that “occasional” or “incidental” killing or disturbance of protected birds and animals – and damage to nests/eggs – will not be treated as a deliberate offence as long as mitigation measures are in place.

First proposed by the European Commission in December 2025 as part of its Omnibus VIII simplification package, the measure aims to boost European economic competitiveness by streamlining environmental checks.

The European Parliament has been split on the measure, with a narrow vote on Thursday backing the move by 376 votes to 268.

The proposed law will now be considered by the European Council, representing member states. The council is understood to prefer individual adaptation of environmental rules rather than pan-EU rules, and further negotiation between EU bodies institutions will now take place.

The European Hands Off Nature coalition, made up of Birdlife Europe, ClientEarth, the European Environmental Bureau and WWF EU, said it “strongly condemns this political attempt to roll back decades of hard-won nature protection”.

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The coalition accused the parliament of backing “far-reaching changes that would roll back EU nature protection, including reopening the very laws that underpin nature conservation in the EU”.

BirdWatch Ireland said the proposed law would “gut the protections for birds, potentially impacting 170 bird species and other protected wildlife”.

Birds that could be affected include 38 “red-listed” species such as the barn owl, swift, curlew, lapwing, stock dove, yellowhammer and kestrel, among others.

BirdWatch Ireland said “data centres will also be fast tracked” under the provisions of RSEA.

“It looks like politicians and some big industry lobbyists are getting fed up with having to protect birds, whales, dolphins, bats and wildflowers. Instead of prioritising nature and our communities like some have said they would, our wildlife is now being portrayed as an obstacle to infrastructure,” BirdWatch Ireland said in a statement.

The Irish Wildlife Trust said it was “disappointed to see that many centre-right Members of the European Parliament have teamed up with far-right MEPs to attack nature protection”.