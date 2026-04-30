Munster Under-20 final: Paddy Lane leads the way as Kerry fend off Cork comeback

Kerry’s Paddy Lane celebrates with the trophy and his team-mates. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster Under-20 football championship final: Kerry 3-14 (3-0-14) Cork 0-20 (0-4-12)

Kerry captain Paddy Lane rattled 2-4 before raising the Noel Walsh Cup after a battling three-point victory over Cork in front of 2,338 fans at Austin Stack Park.

The Kingdom’s fifth consecutive Munster Under-20 title, and 33rd in total, was achieved despite extended droughts in either half.

Crucially, Tomás Ó Sé’s side outscored the Rebels by 3-10 to 0-4 between the 15th and 42nd minutes as a late comeback came up just short.

While Lane won and converted the opening free, wind-assisted Cork tagged on the next eight.

Danny Miskella punted a two-point free between the posts and teed up Seán Coakley for their second orange flag.

With little over 13 minutes on the clock, Rickey Barrett added a pair for the visitors to lead by 0-8 to 0-1.

Tomás Kennedy started the turnaround with a hard-earned point after four sidesteps created the space.

They hit the net in the 16th minute. Killian Dennehy’s screen allowed Gearóid White to get free and he squared for Lane to palm home. After four further points, including a Kennedy brace, Kerry had edged ahead 1-6 to 0-8.

Cork’s best chance for a momentum-breaker, a Dylan O’Neill goal opening, beat the keeper, but was taken off the line by Pa Walsh.

Coakley did get them on the board, after 13 scoreless minutes, but Kerry closed out the half with a sumptuous White goal. The young corner forward exchanged passes with Máirtín McKivergan and swerved his finish in off the far post to make 2-7 to 0-9.

Some afters saw Kennedy and Cork full back Peter Rose sinbinned for the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Kerry won that spell by 0-4 to 0-2 as McKivergan had a goal chance blocked by Frank Hurley, but pointed the 45.

The hosts leapt eight clear with a replica of the first goal involving Dennehy, White and Lane, who applied another palmed finish for 3-11 to 0-12.

But Cork struck the next seven points as Kerry’s discipline faltered. A three-up breach and a 50-metre advancement for not handing back the ball were each punished by goalkeeper Billy Curtin for orange flags.

The gap was back to one as Ronan Carroll snapped a 14-minute barren streak. Kerry gutted it out with a stoppage-time brace as White’s free was followed by Lane’s clincher.

Kerry: K Robak; G Evans, D Stack, M Lynch; P Walsh, A Ó Beaglaoich, E O’Flaherty; D Kirby, E Boyle; J O’Sullivan, M McKivergan (0-0-2, 1 45), K Dennehy (0-0-2); G White (1-0-2, 1f), T Kennedy (0-0-3), P Lane (2-0-4, 1f). Subs: A Byrne for Walsh (45 mins), R Carroll (0-0-1) for McKivergan (49), J Joy for O’Sullivan (54), I Brosnan for Lynch (55).

Cork: B Curtin (0-2-1, 2tpf, 1 45); F Hurley, P Rose, H Wixted; A Keane, C McCarthy, O Foley; D Clifford, M O’Brien (0-0-1); B O’Connell, D Miskella (0-1-1, 1tpf), G Holland (0-0-1); S Coakley (0-1-3, 1f), R Barrett (0-0-4), D O’Neill. Subs: D O’Mullane for O’Neill (44 mins), T Cullinane (0-0-1) for Holland (47), L Shorten for O’Connell (50), A Dineen for Foley (55), O’Neill for Miskella (57).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).