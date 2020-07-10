Cronin and Powell’s contrasting doping sanctions; Greenwood nets again for United
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood scores his side’s second goal during the Premier League win over Aston Villa. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
In recent months two Irish athletes were handed very different bans, one in rugby and one in swimming. While the sanctions handed down to Munster’s James Cronin for a failed drugs test may be considered lenient, those handed down to Irish swimmer Robert Powell for a similar offence could be considered heavy-handed. In his column this morning, Johnny Watterson writes that the contrast is striking and could serve as an erosion of confidence in anti-doping policy.
On to soccer and Manchester United last night made it 16 games unbeaten with another very impressive performance away to Aston Villa. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side have been on a golden run either side of the Premier League suspension and last night goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba sealed the points. Teenage striker Greenwood has been somewhat of a sensation since the league restarted and last night Solskjær said he can go as far as he wants to if he lives his life the right way. Elsewhere, Tottenham turned in another poor performance away to Bournemouth in a drab 0-0 draw while, in the Championship, Leeds took further strides at the summit with a 5-0 win over Stoke.