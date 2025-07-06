Sabalenka ousts former doubles partner Mertens to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Tennis players often say it’s hard to play against a friend, the killer instinct never quite as easy to call on as it might be against someone else. Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, has rarely had that problem but she was pushed hard by her former doubles partner Elise Mertens before winning through 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Mertens had won just two sets in their past nine matches but played as good a match as she has ever done at Wimbledon and still came out on the wrong side. Sabalenka, the top seed, hit 36 winners and made just 18 unforced errors, coming from 3-1 down in the second set to set up a quarter-final against Laura Siegemund of Germany.

“It’s tough to play against someone you know quite close,” Sabalenka said. “She’s a great player, great person. It’s tricky facing her. I know how smart she is, I know she’s going to fight till the very end and she will be trying to find something. She really challenged me today, I’m super happy with the win.”

This is the only Grand Slam event in which Sabalenka has yet to make the final but the Belarusian said her belief was growing. “I always dreamed of winning it. Every time on this court, I’m trying to give my best tennis, trying to fight for every point and really hope for the best.”

Challenged by Emma Raducanu in the previous round, Sabalenka broke in the fourth game on her way to a 4-1 lead. But Mertens, returning sharply and using her forehand slice when out of position to make life awkward for Sabalenka, hit back and levelled at 4-4. But every time it seems as if Sabalenka is on the back foot, she takes back control. A good hold of serve put her in front again and she ripped a backhand winner to take the set.

Mertens continued to play with poise, mixing nice touch with crisp groundstrokes and good serving and the Belgian claimed a 3-1 lead in the second set. Again, Sabalenka dug deep, breaking back for 3-3 and then, after missing a couple of chances to move ahead again, took command of the tie-break to win it 7-4 and take her place in the last eight.

Siegemund reached the quarter-finals here for the first time, following up her win over Madison Keys in the previous round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Solana Sierra, the lucky loser from Argentina who took out Katie Boulter in round two.