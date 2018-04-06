Added Time: Same old Kilkenny and Tipp final, or is it?

Jackie Tyrrell is in to discuss Sunday’s league final, Michael Walker on what makes Pep

Updated: about an hour ago

 

The hurling league has seemed at times like a royally entertaining trolley dash with something for everyone and yet here we find ourselves with the same old Tipperary playing the same old Kilkenny in the final. 

Or do we . . . ?

Jackie Tyrrell and Ian O’Riordan are in studio to talk about the new-look, super-tactical Kilkenny team that Brian Cody has fashioned and a Tipp side looking to end a desperately poor run of league final defeats stretching back a decade.

And with the Manchester derby coming up this weekend, Michael Walker digs deep into the mind of Pep Guardiola, his brilliance and his vulnerability and the building blocks of his management style going back to his time as a player.

As well as that, we talk about how April became Not The GAA Club Championship month, we laugh heartily at Sergio Garcia and we hope against hope that Jordan Spieth doesn’t reduce the Masters to a cakewalk.

All this in your new episode of Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

