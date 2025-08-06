Miriam Lord: People discarded jackets in the heat, but Princess Anne was clad in scarf and gloves

A jocular moment: President Michael D Higgins with Princess Anne during a courtesy visit to Áras an Uachtaráin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

After 14 years in Áras An Uachtaráin, Michael D Higgins is well into the not-long-now phase of his presidency.

Not everyone says it when they meet him, but it’s what they are thinking.

On Wednesday morning, as journalists gathered in the State Reception Room in advance of a courtesy call from the United Kingdom’s Princess Anne, the impending arrival of a new tenant in the President of Ireland’s official residence concentrated minds.

Some were already feeling a bit nostalgic for the Michael D days. “Not long to go now,” they sighed, before joining the speculation over his successor.

His term of office ends officially in early November. And a date for the presidential election has yet to be announced, but the pre-race rumour mill is now running at full silly season tilt.

Not long now.

British media outlets were describing the visit as possibly Michael D’s last engagement with a “senior royal”.

Princess Anne was in town to visit the Dublin Horse Show, so she took the opportunity to nip up to the Phoenix Park to pay her respects, like her mother did before her during that historic state visit in 2011.

It was a very low-key affair, but statements released afterwards by the Áras and the British embassy underscored what ambassador Paul Johnston called “the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland”.

Although we may be a proud Republic, the royal family across the water has long been a rich source of gossipy fascination and diverse entertainment.

And of that extended Windsor clan, Princess Anne (she turns 75 in a week and a half) seems to be viewed as a generally sound, no-nonsense, hard-working member of the firm. There was a lot of media interest in her visit.

She was greeted on arrival by Orla O’Hanrahan, secretary general to the President, who escorted the Princess Royal to the door of the State reception room via the Francini Corridor, where Michael D and his wife Sabina were waiting, along with a small media pack corralled down the back.

Anne barrelled in, smiling, her black leather shoulder bag tucked under her oxter. Following the example of other female royals when they visit the Emerald Isle, she wore a longline linen blazer and skirt in contrasting shades of green.

Michael D pointed to the gold broach on her lapel. “That’s very appropriate,” he said.

It was hard to see it from the back of the room.

What was it?

Maybe a little bottle of stout, what with Guinness’s brewery only across the river.

Or perhaps a deer eating a bag of crisps, as we were in the Phoenix Park.

It was a horse. No surprise there.

The weather was very muggy and people were discarding jackets and fanning themselves with their press handouts. But Princess Anne wore a light scarf around her neck and a pair of navy gloves.

Swear to God. Gloves! That’s roy-lity for you.

There was some small talk about the weather with the princess remarking that it was a little warmer than the last time they met. “A better time of year.”

The last time she was on an official visit was in April 2019 when she toured several lighthouses in Dublin Bay. According to reports, she wore “a navy coat with matching beanie”. In March last year, she watched the Ireland vs Scotland Six Nations rugby match along with President Higgins in a chilly Aviva Stadium.

Back at the Áras, Michael D invited his guest to sign the visitors’ book. It’s very large.

The princess removed a glove and then fished a pen out of her bag.

Less is more? Princess Anne's signature on the visitors' book.

“She brings her own biros!” whispered an onlooker, thrilled.

It certainly was not a biro.

“I don’t want to waste the whole page,” said Anne.

“You deserve a whole page,” replied the kindly Sabina, who, incidentally, wore an elegant pale blue and white lace appliqué skirt with a crisp white blouse.

Michael D was in the presidential three-piece, but not the trademark tweed one because he would have melted on to the carpet in front of a senior royal and we couldn’t have that in front of the neighbours.

Anne signed with a flourish and took some time doing it. After she left, we had a gander.

Frankly, we were somewhat disappointed.

There was no message at all.

Not even something like: “You have the place gorgeous” or “Loving your work” or “Missing you already”.

“Anne. 6th August 2025” is all she wrote.

That’s roy-ilty for you.

Princess Anne during her visit to the Áras.

The princess put her pen back in her bag, which she tucked back under her arm and then put the other glove back on.

The President, his wife and the princess posed for photographs in front of the desk.

The small talk was wonderful.

And while Anne didn’t actually say: “Not long now”, to the soon-to-depart Higginses, she did note that Michael D has been in office “quite a long time”.

“Fourteen years,” he said, stoically.

“But not for much longer,” added Sabina.

The extensive gardens outside the French windows looked stunning. They will miss them. Beautiful floral arrangements of big, blowsy dahlias brought the summer inside.

“Do you spend all your time here?” asked Anne, who has several extremely large homes within the family to go to.

“All the time,” said Michael D.

“All the time,” said Sabina.

“It’s a nice spot,” replied Anne.

They retired to the President’s study for an official “tete-a-tete” before being escorted to the drawingroom, where the two entourages held a brief meeting.

“It was a pleasure to renew my conversations with Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, and to recognise the significant contribution which she has made over so many years to the relationship between our two countries,” said the President afterwards.

“I was also pleased to recognise the contribution which The Princess Royal has made to equestrian sports over the years, as well as to related learning and therapy services. I further took the opportunity to extend my best wishes to His Majesty King Charles and to recall his unwavering support for peace and reconciliation.”

There was no sign of Misneach, the President’s dog, but as the 50-minute meeting inside the Áras continued, a very friendly black and white cat pootled across the courtyard before sidling in the front door and sashaying off in the direction of the Council of State Room.

President Michael D Higgins poses for a photograph with the Princess Royal before she left Áras an Uachtaráin for the Dublin Horse Show. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Minutes later, a shout emerged from beneath the portico: “How did you let this intruder in?”

The large number of plain-clothes officers waiting outside looked up to see a senior detective assigned to the President striding forward with the housebreaking moggie in her arms.

There is a definite feeling of things winding down in this particular presidency, although Micheal D is still packing in the public appearances. He will be at the All-Ireland camogie final at the weekend, marking his final appearance in Croke Park as President.

The VIP guest was waved off by Michael D and Sabina. There was no pomp and ceremony.

Anne walked briskly to her Range Rover and was whisked off to Ballsbridge and the Horse Show, where, among other things, she presented rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition.

As for Michael D, 14 years and not long to go now.

It’s a lifetime job for Princess Anne. She must be jealous.

But that’s roy-lity for you.