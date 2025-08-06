Live Europa League qualifier: Shelbourne in Rijeka for third qualifying round first leg

Europa League third-round qualifier, first leg: Rijeka v Shelbourne, 7.45pm
Shelbourne reached this point after a 2-1 aggregate win over Linfield in the Champions League first qualifying round before losing 4-0 (agg) to Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the second round, dropping them down from the top-flight qualifiers.
For Rijeka, the Croatians entered the Champions League qualifiers in the second round, where they met Bulgarian side Ludogorets. After the first leg ended nil-all, the second tie was forced to extra-time last week, with Rijeka (or what was left of them after two sendings off) losing 3-1.
Here’s how Shelbourne line out:
And Rijeka:
Hello and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for Shelbourne’s Europa League qualifier against Croatian side Rijeka.
Joey O’Brien & co are in Rijeka at the Stadion Rujevica for the first leg of the third qualifying round, the return leg coming on Tuesday at Tolka Park.
Kick-off in Rijeka is at 7.45pm Irish time.
We’ll be keeping you updated on all the latest from Rijeka and there’ll be a full match report after the final whistle.