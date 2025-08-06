Live Europa League qualifier: Shelbourne in Rijeka for third qualifying round first leg

Europa League third-round qualifier, first leg: Rijeka v Shelbourne, 7.45pm

Shelbourne reached this point after a 2-1 aggregate win over Linfield in the Champions League first qualifying round before losing 4-0 (agg) to Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the second round, dropping them down from the top-flight qualifiers.

Shelbourne's Mark Coyle in action against Qarabag's Emmanuel Addai. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For Rijeka, the Croatians entered the Champions League qualifiers in the second round, where they met Bulgarian side Ludogorets. After the first leg ended nil-all, the second tie was forced to extra-time last week, with Rijeka (or what was left of them after two sendings off) losing 3-1.

Here’s how Shelbourne line out:

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 🚨



Your 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙓𝙄 is confirmed to face HNK Rijeka!



Kick-off at 7:45pm (Irish time) 8:45pm (local time) , live on SolidSport ➡️ https://t.co/RheI3pEPVx#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/y4i7vHb3a5 — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) August 6, 2025

And Rijeka:

Hello and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for Shelbourne’s Europa League qualifier against Croatian side Rijeka.

Joey O’Brien & co are in Rijeka at the Stadion Rujevica for the first leg of the third qualifying round, the return leg coming on Tuesday at Tolka Park.

Kick-off in Rijeka is at 7.45pm Irish time.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the latest from Rijeka and there’ll be a full match report after the final whistle.