Live Europa League qualifier: Shelbourne in Rijeka for third qualifying round first leg

Joey O’Brien’s side face tough challenge in Croatia

Shelbourne's Harry Wood and Ali Coote. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho
Muireann Duffy's picture
Muireann Duffy
Wed Aug 06 2025 - 19:02
Europa League third-round qualifier, first leg: Rijeka v Shelbourne, 7.45pm
2 minutes ago

Shelbourne reached this point after a 2-1 aggregate win over Linfield in the Champions League first qualifying round before losing 4-0 (agg) to Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the second round, dropping them down from the top-flight qualifiers.

Shelbourne's Mark Coyle in action against Qarabag's Emmanuel Addai. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
For Rijeka, the Croatians entered the Champions League qualifiers in the second round, where they met Bulgarian side Ludogorets. After the first leg ended nil-all, the second tie was forced to extra-time last week, with Rijeka (or what was left of them after two sendings off) losing 3-1.

12 minutes ago

Here’s how Shelbourne line out:

And Rijeka:

15 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for Shelbourne’s Europa League qualifier against Croatian side Rijeka.

Joey O’Brien & co are in Rijeka at the Stadion Rujevica for the first leg of the third qualifying round, the return leg coming on Tuesday at Tolka Park.

Kick-off in Rijeka is at 7.45pm Irish time.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the latest from Rijeka and there’ll be a full match report after the final whistle.

