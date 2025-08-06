Fine all-round display sees Ireland edge to 11-run victory over Pakistan in first T20

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis holds the catch to dismiss Pakistan batter Sidra Amin off the bowling of Ava Canning during the first T20 international at Castle Avenue in Clontarf. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland 142 (19.4 ovs) (A Hunter 37, O Prendergast 29, L Paul 28; F Sana 4-26) beat Pakistan 131-9 (20 ovs) (N Pervaiz 29, R Shamim 27; O Prendergast 3-28, J Maguire 2-20) by 11 runs

Ireland earned an 11-run victory over Pakistan in the first of their three-match T20 series in Dublin.

Opener Amy Hunter started with intent and top-scored for the hosts with 37 before she was bowled by Nashra Sandhu, leaving Ireland on 63 for two after nine overs.

Orla Prendergast (29) and Leah Paul (28) came together and pushed Ireland beyond the three-figure mark before the former fell to Rameen Shamim.

The boundaries started to come at ease for set batter Paul but her wicket on 108 for four started a collapse.

Ireland were looking at a score of upwards of 150 but they lost the final six wickets for just 21 runs as they set Pakistan a score of 143 for victory, Fatima Sana the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

In response, Ireland took wickets at regular intervals and had the visitors 54 for five after 12 overs, which gave Pakistan a mountain to climb.

Natalia Pervaiz did her best to guide Pakistan to an unlikely victory with her score of 29 but she chipped Prendergast into the hands of Cara Murray which signalled the end of Pakistan’s hopes.

Prendergast claimed three wickets and Jane Maguire got two to help Ireland to a well-earned win.