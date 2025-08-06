Ireland on course for record tax year despite US tariff threat

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who will have record tax receipts available to him when he frames the budget later this year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The State remains on course for another record tax year despite the threat from US tariffs.

According to the latest exchequer returns, tax receipts for the year to the end of July came to €58 billion.

This was €5.6 billion or 11 per cent up on last year’s record total at the same stage.

The strong out-turn was again driven by corporation tax receipts which came to €1.2 billion in July, up nearly €900 million on the same month last year.

On a cumulative basis, receipts from the business tax came to €16 billion for the seven-month period, up by €3.5 billion year on year.

However, the latest exchequer data published by the Department of Finance point to a worrying rise in spending.

Total voted expenditure for the period amounted to €60.5 billion, which was €4.8 billion or 8.6 per cent ahead of the same period in 2024.

The figures come on the back of warnings from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) that Government budget policy has “lost its anchor” with spending on a potentially unsustainable trajectory.

The budgetary watchdog said overruns in day-to-day spending are likely to top €2 billion this year.

The exchequer figures show that on a cumulative basis, income tax receipts to the end of July came to €20.3 billion, up nearly 4 per cent on the same period last year, which reflects the strength of the State’s labour market.

VAT receipts in July, which is a VAT-due month, were up marginally at €3.3 billion.

Receipts from the sales tax for the seven months came in at €14.8 billion, up 4.8 per cent year on year.