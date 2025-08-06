Ole Gunnar Solskjær confirms he was approached by FAI to take Ireland job

Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has revealed he was approached by the FAI to replace Stephen Kenny as the Republic of Ireland head coach.

Solskjær, speaking ahead of the Turkish club’s Uefa Conference League qualifier against the Kenny-managed St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, confirmed that discussions occurred during the Association’s calamitous 231-day search.

Heimir Hallgrímsson eventually accepted the role in July 2024 on an 18-month contract.

“We had some good conversations,” said Solskjær, “but in the end it did not turn out that way.

“I am very happy where I am now.”

When pressed for details on his dealings with the FAI’s former chief football officer Marc Canham, the former Manchester United manager added: “That was confidential.”

A comedic moment followed at the pre-match press conference, as the diligent but confused Turkish translator needed Solskjær to explain what had just happened: ‘Who is Stephen Kay-ney?’

“Stephen Kenny is the coach of St Patrick’s,” the Norwegian quietly explained. “He was the coach of Ireland before and, after him, the Irish FA asked me if I wanted to be their coach.”

Diplomacy in motion, Solskjær had strolled into the Tallaght Stadium press room 15 minutes ahead of time and made himself a cup of tea before hailing the burgeoning talent of Mason Melia.

None of this bodes well for St Pat’s. Solskjær and Besiktas have done their homework following the Saints’ 0-0 result last season against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League playoff.

Also, crucially, there are reports of Roberto Mancini being parachuted into the Besiktas hot-seat after a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk saw them drop from the Europa League to the Conference League.

Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær signs a shirt for Adam McGill at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We are ready for a difficult game,” said Solskjær. “We know from 0-0 against Basaksehir that we will have to fight. We know that St Patrick’s have found form.

“They have a young striker who is really exciting. I am sure you all have the same thoughts that I have about him. The next one. The young lad coming through. I think Tottenham have made a good signing. We know we need to watch him.”

With 91 goals from 235 appearances in the Premier League, the 52-year-old coach (he looks 35) was best placed to answer the next question: Does Mason Melia possess the tools to make it at Spurs?

“When you perform at this level at 17, definitely. You see a mature finisher. His movement, the goal he scored against Waterford, the way he spun off the centre back, the way he timed his run, of course.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. I always follow the young players when I see them early in their careers. There are a few decent players I played with from Ireland so I have a fond eye for Irish players.”

A slim, skilful centre forward, does Melia remind the Norwegian of anyone? “Well, he is a proper number nine. He can play off the shoulder. He is very good at link-up play and coming short. Good finisher. He has the world ahead of him. I am sure he will have a very good career. Eight, nine days from now I wish him all the best.”

Again, the fact that Besiktas have already reviewed the 2-0 win in Waterford last Sunday doesn’t bode well for St Pat’s hopes of a generational upset.

“A centre forward who is lively, with very good movement, wide men who are very tricky with quick feet,” Ole added. “You know they are very good at counterattacks and defensively solid.

“Stephen’s record speaks for itself, he will be true to himself, he like his teams to play. I’m probably the same.

“Actually, Ryan McLaughlin he played for Mike Marsh, one of my assistants, and Joseph Anang played for my goalkeeper coach, so we know a bit more than the normal scouting.”

Bad news for St Pat’s perhaps, very bad news with a second leg in Istanbul to follow.