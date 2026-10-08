Mona McSharry picks up bronze medal in 200m breaststroke at World Aquatics World Cup

Ireland’s Mona McSharry got campaign off to strong start in Uzbekistan. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Mona McSharry got her World Aquatics World Cup stop two campaign off to a strong start in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday, claiming bronze in the 200m breaststroke, while Ellen Walshe finished fifth in the 200m butterfly.

McSharry, who won gold, silver and bronze at the opening World Cup stop in Baku, Azerbaijan last week, added another medal to her tally with a third-place finish in the 200m breaststroke in 2:20.41. The time was just outside the 2:18.45 she produced to secure silver in Baku.

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova once again claimed gold in the event in 2:17.23, with the Netherlands’ Tes Schouten taking silver in 2:20.07, narrowly ahead of McSharry.

Walshe, who won silver in the 200m butterfly in Baku, opened her Tashkent campaign with a fifth-place finish in 2:08.69.

China secured two places on the podium, with Yiting Yu taking gold in 2:02.75 and Mohan Chang winning bronze in 2:05.61. Finland’s Laura Lahtinen claimed silver in 2:05.20.

The Irish pair return to action on Friday, with McSharry set to contest the 100m breaststroke, an event she won in Baku, while Walshe competes in the 400m individual medley.

McSharry and Ellen Walshe will compete in Astana, Kazakhstan next week in the final stop of the World Cup.