Jon Rahm to end LIV Golf involvement due to ‘unacceptable terms’ on offer

Jon Rahm has announced he will not be part of LIV Golf 2.0. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Jon Rahm is to quit LIV Golf due to the “unacceptable” terms offered for the proposed relaunch of the breakaway series.

LIV is currently going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew support at the end of the season having spent $5 billion (€4.46 billion) in four years.

While the likes of Sergio Garcia were successful in petitioning the court to lift the automatic stay on their contracts, effectively freeing them up to pursue other opportunities next year, Rahm was not afforded the same escape.

The Spaniard is one of the two big LIV names – Bryson DeChambeau the other – and is reported to be owed up to $150 million (€134 million) for the remainder of the contract he signed almost three years ago.

“Mr Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 ... and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” attorney John Beck told a bankruptcy hearing.

The Athletic also reported Beck told the court Rahm and LIV are working to finalise a separation agreement by October 15th.

Rahm withdrew from this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid in order to remain at home as wife Kelley is expecting their fourth child.

In May, the 31-year-old backed down in his dispute with the DP World Tour and paid around €2.6 million in fines for playing in competing events, giving him conditional releases for 2026 and making him eligible for the Ryder Cup.

He previously opted not to take the PGA Tour’s offer of reinstatement via a specially drawn-up Returning Member Program created in January and applicable to only him, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – the only player who accepted the offer.

As a result, Rahm would have to serve a mandatory one-year suspension, up until late August next year, before he could return to the American circuit.