The PSNI officer met the woman when he was appointed to investigate domestic criminal allegations against an ex-partner in November 2018. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A “predatory” officer within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) who sent “highly sexualised” messages to a vulnerable woman has been sacked following a watchdog’s investigation.

Police ombudsman investigators tracked the officer’s phone and emails over a three-year period when he “preyed” on the victim, who had reported harassment allegations against an ex-partner.

“What followed shows the typical behaviours of a police officer abusing his position for sexual purposes,” said Hugh Hume, chief executive of the ombudsman’s office.

“This police officer exhibited all the hallmarks of predatory behaviour which we see repeatedly in our investigations into abuse of position for sexual purposes.”

There was a swift move from “professional to personal communication and from the outset messaging was flirtatious and sexualised”, the investigation found.

The officer met the woman when he was appointed to investigate domestic criminal allegations against an ex-partner in November 2018.

The watchdog found that by February 2019 the officer was emailing the victim with personal and sexualised content.

“Contact occurred online and in person, on duty and off duty, and while both the officer and the victim denied a physical sexual relationship, the disciplinary panel determined there was an emotional and intimate relationship,” it said.

Across three days in February, the officer and the victim exchanged more than 80 emails. When his personal mobile phone was broken in 2021, it was discovered that he used his work mobile to message the victim, with about 370 text messages exchanged over a nine-day period.

“The messages were personal, some were highly sexualised and they included arrangements to meet up both off and on duty,” according to the ombudsman.

The report comes just weeks after two other PSNI officers were dismissed for taking videos and photos of vulnerable people.

[ Two PSNI officers sacked over ‘utterly despicable’ behaviour toward vulnerable peopleOpens in new window ]

The watchdog opened an independent investigation into the latest case following a referral by PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher in July 2024. It was referred to the public prosecution service (PPS), which decided not to prosecute.

Hume said the “corrupt behaviour” exposed in the cases “do enormous harm” to the individuals affected and “to wider confidence in policing”.

“If I have one message to anyone who has experienced this kind of behaviour, it is to please contact us. We will listen and we will investigate. And to any police officer who is aware of this kind of corrupt behaviour, please report it,” he added.

Responding to the report, PSNI deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton said he wanted to assure the public about transparency in policing.

“It’s obviously disheartening in one respect when you see the behaviour of officers in this manner, and will obviously call the public to question whether they can trust their service,” he said.

“That’s the fundamental issue here: can you trust the police?

“My message to the public today is you absolutely can trust the police.

“And actually, if you want to look for the positives in these two reports, in both instances the instigation of these investigations, the referrals for the police ombudsman came from the PSNI itself, inviting that transparency and scrutiny.

“Ultimately, after the PPS made decisions in both cases not to prosecute, it was the PSNI’s senior officers who held these people to account.”