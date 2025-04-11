Ireland come up short by six runs against West Indies at Women’s World Cup qualifier

Women’s World Cup qualifier: West Indies 181-6 (33 ovs) (C Henry 46no S Taylor 46, Z James 36; J Maguire 3-35) beat Ireland 175 (32.2 ovs) (A Hunter 48, L Delany 32, C Coulter Reilly 26; H Matthews 4-24, K Ramharack 2-27, A Alleyne 2-33) by 6 runs

Ireland remain winless in their Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying campaign after they suffered an agonising six-run loss to the West Indies in Lahore on Friday.

Gaby Lewis watched her team lose by 38 runs to Pakistan in their opening game on Wednesday, but they produced a strong showing in a rain-affected ODI as they restricted the West Indies to 181 for six from 33 overs.

Jane Maguire’s three-wicket haul helped keep the Windies in check and Amy Hunter’s 48 at the top of the order ensured Ireland made a strong start before they were dismissed for 175 in pursuit of 182.

READ MORE

Maguire was the pick of the Irish bowlers with three for 35, but Zaida James (36), Stafanie Taylor (46) and Chinelle Henry (46 not out) all made starts to help West Indies post a competitive total in a match reduced to 33 overs per side due to wet weather at the start of the day.

Hunter’s dismissal two short of a half-century halted Ireland’s momentum and when Laura Delany was out for 32, it left them on 122 for five.

Christina Coulter Reilly picked up the baton with three fours in an innings of 26, but West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continued to pick up wickets and her four for 24 ultimately proved decisive as Ireland fell short again.