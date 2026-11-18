Russia's president Vladimir Putin speaking during the 2026 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photograph: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has told global business leaders assembled in China that sanctions and efforts to contain Russia would only hurt western powers, as he advocated a “larger Eurasian partnership”.

Putin said that “formerly dominant powers” were trying to “hold back the development of those who show success and progress”, according to an English translation provided by his Chinese hosts at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

The Russian president argued that “unprecedented” sanctions against his country following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had only strengthened Moscow’s economy at the expense of others, particularly the EU.

Leaders are gathering in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for what is expected to be a week of high-stakes diplomacy in Asia, culminating in a trilateral meeting between Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US president Donald Trump on Thursday.

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Putin’s address to chief executives at a forum held on the sidelines of the Apec leaders’ meeting offered a rare opportunity for the Russian president to speak directly to global corporate figures at a time when Moscow has been marginalised and the country’s businesses have faced sanctions over his war in Ukraine.

China's president Xi Jinping warned against “rampant” protectionism. Photograph: Ng Han Guan - China Pool/Getty Images

In his own keynote to executives earlier on Wednesday, Xi warned against “rampant” protectionism, remarks seen as an implicit criticism of the US ahead of an expected separate bilateral meeting with Trump.

Tensions between the two countries have mounted this week over new export controls on chips and US frustration with Beijing’s rare earth restrictions.

“Today, we find ourselves in a changing and turbulent world,” Xi said. “Global growth lacks momentum, and unilateralism and protectionism are rampant.”

“Still, global trade keeps growing against headwinds,” he added, saying that China would cut tariffs and welcome foreign investment.

The venue appeared noticeably emptier for Putin than during Xi’s speech. Several attendees confirmed that many had left after Xi’s talk.

The Russian president railed against European powers, who he said “have decided to stop the supply of Russian energy resources that have established the [prosperity] of the European Union for decades”.

He added that the EU was suffering from budget deficits, rising debt, inflation and a declining industrial base. He touted economic agreements across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including with China and Indonesia, which he described as a “Russian project to establish a larger Eurasian partnership”.

Putin’s speech came after Japan’s defence ministry said that two suspected Russian planes had violated its airspace near the southern islands of Okinawa in the early hours of Tuesday.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said that it had tracked two “Russian military aircraft” in its Air Defence Identification Zone off its eastern coast around the same time. South Korea also said several aircraft had entered its identification zone, according to local media.

The Apec leaders’ summit brings together officials and executives from 21 member economies representing about 60 per cent of global economic output.

The CEO forum would include about 2,000 executives, organisers have said, with representatives from 115 Fortune 500 companies.

US business leaders in attendance included Michael Miebach of Mastercard, Ryan McInerney of Visa and Carol B Tomé of UPS, alongside Chinese executives such as BYD’s Wang Chuanfu, Lei Jun of Xiaomi, Wang Xingxing of robot maker Unitree, CATL founder Robin Zeng, ZTE chair Fang Rong and Robin Li, chief executive of Baidu. Boeing’s global president also participated.

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Beijing is seeking to use the high-profile international forum to showcase its progress in advanced industries and present itself as a pillar of the global multilateral order.

“Beijing wants these participants to leave believing that engagement with China remains essential to their prosperity,” said Han Shen Lin, China managing director The Asia Group.

“But the credibility test is whether that message translates into more predictable market access, regulation, and cross-border business.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026