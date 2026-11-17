The triple lock requires UN approval, as well as Oireachtas and Government support, before 12 or more members of the Defence Forces can be sent overseas with an armed international force or body. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Getty

Former minister for defence Willie O’Dea is seeking the insertion of extra conditions governing the deployment of Irish troops overseas in legislation scrapping the triple lock.

The legislation, which is working its way through the Oireachtas, has become a political flashpoint amid opposition charges that it endangers neutrality – while the Government argues it is essential to safeguard the State’s sovereignty on overseas deployments.

Limerick City TD O’Dea circulated a proposed amendment to the Defence (Amendment) Bill, which passed second stage in the Dáil last month, to his Fianna Fáil colleagues on Tuesday.

He is among a group of party backbenchers who are thought to have concerns about the reforms – with the Opposition likely to ramp up pressure on this group as the legislation proceeds.

The triple lock requires United Nations (UN) approval – from the US, UK, France, Russia and China – as well as Oireachtas and Government support before 12 or more members of the Defence Forces can be sent overseas with an armed international force or body.

The proposed Government legislation would make deployment subject only to a Government decision and a Dáil vote. The Coalition argues that permanent members of the UN Security Council have an effective veto on peacekeeping missions.

O’Dea is asking that a deployment of Irish troops would have to be predicated on a current resolution of the UN General Assembly and that a minister seeking to send troops overseas would have to make a statement explaining how the deployment would be consistent with the aims and purposes of that resolution.

It will not be the case that the UN would have to mandate the mission concerned, according to the amendment, which states: “It shall be sufficient that the dispatch of the contingent concerned is wholly consistent with the aims and purposes of the relevant general assembly resolution.”

The proposed changes would bind future Irish missions to proceedings at the UN without replicating the effective veto on deployments held by the council.

Party sources expected that O’Dea, who has asked colleagues in the parliamentary party for support on the amendment, would raise it at the weekly meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs, MEPs and Senators on Tuesday evening.

The legislation also provides an opportunity for backbench rebels within Fianna Fáil to needle Taoiseach Micheál Martin who has made reform of the triple lock a key aim in Government.

The Coalition wants to pass the legislation by the end of this year.