US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to the press in Manila on Wednesday. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

With US president Donald Trump sounding dismissive of the cascade of technological failures afflicting the nation’s air traffic control systems, its banks and even the National Security Agency, it fell to US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday to reassure Americans that cyberattacks were not the cause.

But, Rubio said from the Philippines, the urgency of building new defences for an age of artificial intelligence may well be triggering the failures.

As Trump prepared for meetings in Manila, Rubio appeared before White House reporters to offer explanations that Trump had repeatedly failed to articulate in recent days.

“People are nervous and they’re anxious,’’ Rubio said, after five days that have seen a temporary grounding of all commercial air traffic, slow banking transactions, a daylong freeze of Microsoft’s leading software suite, the disruption of Apple services, and the discovery of huge new vulnerabilities in Java, the computer language that drives much of corporate America.

Rubio said that “we have zero evidence” that any of the failures were the work of a foreign power or cybercriminals, or even that they are related.

“In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA,” he said, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration, which had halted thousands of flights across the US for hours on Friday after parts of the air traffic control telecommunications network became overloaded. “The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago.”

He was cautious about blaming the rush to use new artificial intelligence models, but acknowledged – as did

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the US Senate’s intelligence committee – that the rush to patch systems before they are hacked by new AI capabilities may be contributing to the failures.

That rush, he said, was causing government agencies and companies to patch their systems so quickly that the patches themselves, or new pieces of equipment, were overloading networks.

“Sometimes, when you are going in to fix the system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption in the way the system works,” he said, though he noted that “every one of these instances is distinct and unique.”

Many cyber experts are coalescing around similar explanations. The initial reports from the FAA, for example, were that the replacement of a single router at a remote location overwhelmed the FAA’s communications networks. (That router replacement was long planned, so it is not clear there is a relationship to the rush to fix vulnerabilities found by new AI applications.)

But Rubio’s effort to both calm the public and explain what was happening stood in sharp contrast to Trump’s statements on Tuesday night, shortly after the president arrived in Manila. He dismissed the failures as a sign of American success.

“It’s life,’’ Trump said. “When you are big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

His comments sounded discordant and dismissive, much the way he waved away concerns about high energy prices triggered by his decision to attack Iran. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.