The four provincial football championship draws for 2027 will take place on Thursday at 8pm, live on the GAA’s official YouTube channel.

The draws will be broadcast from the GAA+ studio in Croke Park, with the show to include players from this season’s four provincial winners and a panel of experts for instant reaction.

Here is how the four provincial draws are structured.

LEINSTER (2026 winners – Westmeath)

The four semi-finalists from this year’s Leinster SFC – Westmeath, Dublin, Kildare and Louth – will go straight to the quarter-final stages of the 2027 competition.

The remaining seven counties – Meath, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow and Wexford – will be placed in a separate pot to produce three preliminary/first round games. The team not drawn in one of those opening round matches will be fast-tracked to a quarter-final.

Mark McHugh’s Westmeath won the 2026 Leinster SFC from the preliminary round – beating Longford, Meath, Kildare and Dublin as the Lake County claimed the Delaney Cup for only the second time.

Louth won Leinster in 2025, ending Dublin’s 14-year dictatorship of the province.

Several counties will see a Leinster title as a very realistic target in 2027, including Robbie Brennan’s Meath and Brian Flanagan’s Kildare. Both counties are enduring long barren spells at provincial level with Meath’s most recent Leinster triumph coming in 2010 while Kildare haven’t been crowned kings of the east since 2000.

Longford are the only team in the country currently without a senior football manager after Andy McEntee stepped away after just three weeks at the helm.

The Leinster SFC has had a different winner in each of the last three years.

ULSTER (2026 winners – Armagh)

Armagh's Aidan Forker and Aaron McKay pictured as they lift the Anglo Celt Cup. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Even during the recent era of pessimism around the provincial championships, the Ulster SFC endured. It has at times stood alone as the only genuinely competitive provincial football championship and while that might now be changing, Ulster can still claim to host several teams with genuine All-Ireland ambitions.

The Ulster SFC in 2027 will again operate with one preliminary round game and then four quarter-finals. Teams who feature in the preliminary round receive a two-year exemption from again appearing in the opening fixture – so Donegal, Derry, Tyrone and reigning champions Armagh will not be included in the preliminary pot on Thursday night.

Two of Monaghan, Fermanagh, Down, Antrim, Cavan will be drawn to contest a preliminary round fixture.

However, the opening match is not the trophy-ending abyss it was once deemed to be, with Jim McGuinness’s Donegal (2025) and Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh (2026) winning the Anglo Celt Cup from the preliminary round in recent seasons.

MUNSTER (2026 winners – Kerry)

Kerry’s Paul Geaney lifts the Corn Pháidí Uí Shé with his son Páidí. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The much-debated seeding system in Munster will be applied for this year’s draw. It had originally been due to be used in the 2026 iteration but after kickback from counties Munster officials agreed to defer the seeding format until the 2027 draw.

Essentially, the two highest-ranked Munster counties in the previous season’s National Football League are seeded and placed in opposite provincial semi-finals. The remaining four teams are drawn to produce two quarter-finals.

Kerry (finished second in the Division One table) and Cork (promoted from Division Two as joint table-toppers) are the seeded teams in Thursday’s draw.

Clare (sixth in Division Three), Limerick (seventh in Division Three), Tipperary (fifth in Division Four) and Waterford (eighth in Division Four) will be in the quarter-final pot.

The first draw will be for the quarter-final pairings. There will then be a subsequent draw to determine which of the quarter-final pairings will be placed on the same side of the draw as Kerry and which on a collision course with Cork.

Kerry beat the Rebels in the 2026 decider, which was the first Munster final between the counties since 2021. Kerry are currently six-in-a-row Munster champions.

CONNACHT (2026 winners – Roscommon)

Roscommon Enda Smith lifts the Nestor Cup. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Two of the three Connacht quarter-final pairings are already predetermined with Sligo travelling to the US to face New York while Leitrim will make the trip across the Irish Sea to face London in Ruislip.

In May of this year, Roscommon ended Galway’s four-season reign as Connacht champions when Mark Dowd’s side got the better of the Tribesmen in Castlebar. It was Roscommon’s first Nestor Cup success since 2019.

However, if Roscommon were the story of Connacht in 2026, Andy Moran’s Mayo wound up as the story of the year, bouncing back from a provincial semi-final loss to ultimately finish the season as All-Ireland champions. Mayo’s most recent Connacht triumph was in 2021.

It is two decades since one of the aforementioned trio (Roscommon, Galway, Mayo) did not win Connacht – that was Sligo’s triumph in 2007.