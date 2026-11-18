Ciarán Frawley laughed as it was put to him that he was put up for press to remind us all of happier times. The last time he played against South Africa, his last-minute drop goal secured a momentous win in Durban back in 2024.

Certainly a fonder memory than last year’s outmuscling in Dublin. Scrum woes, yellow cards and a good old-fashioned mismatch saw the Springboks romp home. Their emasculation of the Irish set-piece should have led to more than an 11-point victory.

It turns out that Frawley could be doing a lot more than supplying nostalgia. When news of Sam Prendergast’s citing broke, all eyes turned to the Connacht man. At least before Rassie Erasmus demanded attention.

With Prendergast’s disciplinary process unresolved at the time of writing, there is a chance that Frawley is named to start for Ireland’s most important game of the year. There has been positive talk that Andy Farrell et al have taken some steps in closing the gap on the likes of South Africa, France and the All Blacks. The validity of such talk will be tested come Saturday with Frawley potentially front and centre.

If not for this exact scenario, it was for these sorts of occasions that Frawley decided to swap Leinster for greener pastures out west. Connacht have given him five starts at 10 in seven games this season. Last year, he only wore that shirt once and it wasn’t even for Leinster. The Ireland XV, or Ireland A, if you prefer, asked him to act as quarterback during a disappointing evening against England’s second string.

[ Rassie Erasmus says ‘a technicality’ will allow Sam Prendergast to play against South Africa despite citingOpens in new window ]

With Jack Crowley and Harry Byrne injured and Joey Carbery shorn of the required game time in Leinster to push for contention, Farrell must be delighted that he has someone, anyone, with a recent body of work. Especially given the likely backup on Saturday should Prendergast be ruled out, Jamie Benson, is both uncapped and has featured more at centre than outhalf for Ulster this season.

“Ten is a specialised position but you also need confidence playing [there],” says Frawley. “In order to get confidence you need time in the saddle. You can’t just spoof it. You need to properly study, sit down with yourself and look honestly at your game as well.

“That’s what I’ve had the chance to do over preseason and into the start of the season I felt confident in my game. Fresh start going to Connacht has been good for me.”

Ciarán Frawley in action for Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As has reuniting with Stuart Lancaster, the man who mentored Frawley in his early Leinster days.

“I had a conversation with Stuart at the start of the season,” continues Frawley. “He said, not getting ahead of yourself. Don’t think, obviously there’s the World Cup, but this camp, Six Nations, World Cup, don’t get ahead of yourself. Take it week by week. It was actually the best bit of advice.”

From Lancaster in Connacht to Johnny Sexton back in Irish camp, Frawley is learning from familiar faces. “Johnny played his game not too long ago, so he’s brilliant in terms of the mindset, how you show up to training, the standards you set for yourself that others will follow as well,” says Frawley.

“I think twice, I got man of the match playing with Johnny. He brings the best out of you. So it’s sort of like, how do I get that out of other people? It’s the way he sort of trained during the week. You could feel it off him, like he was infectious. And you didn’t want to let him down either.”

Those two drop goals that secured victory two years ago are the most recent such kicks of Frawley’s career. Kicking off the tee has been a more regular demand, even though for all the talk of newfound game time, Frawley actually shares Connacht kicking duties with Sam Gilbert.

[ The case for and against Sam Prendergast takes rugby into uncharted territoryOpens in new window ]

Ireland’s trend of losing to higher-ranked teams by double digits means kicking’s importance – be it drop goals or place kicks – has diminished. Still, if the moment comes on Saturday, Frawley backs himself.

“I’ve had a few big pressure kicks in my career. It’s just sort of a trust process whenever you get given the keys to kick. It’s been fine.

“It’s not like maybe Sam Gilbert kicks one week and then I kick the next. It’s not like, ‘Here you go, there’s the tee, kick it over.’ I practise enough that I feel confident enough in my ability.”