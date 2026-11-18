“The stage is set, the Aviva’s ready, let’s give it up for the Boys in Green one last time! Come on Ireland!”

The Aviva stadium announcer was hyping the crowd with his usual extreme ebullience. He probably meant “let’s give it up one last time [in 2026]”. But these days, you cannot be sure. Had the announcer been following the latest disturbing reports from the connected world, where digital systems are mysteriously collapsing one after another – air traffic control, banking, supermarket fridges, Microsoft? Was he perhaps warning us that this really could be the last time?

It no longer seems totally implausible that by March 2027, rogue AI agents could have subverted all military and communication networks and decisively seized power from their creators. The surviving fragments of humanity would swiftly be consigned to a state people used to blithely call the Stone Age, except that the cruel skies of this second Stone Age would be darkened by swarms of hunter-killer drones.

In such circumstances, the Nations League A promotion/relegation playoffs scheduled that month would have to be postponed, and who knows when we could ever do this thing again.

How would it feel? It is not easy to imagine. But in the idle moments, between the panic of fleeing the murder-drones and the regret that we had stored cash instead of weapons, you feel sure that there would be times when our thoughts would drift to Troy Parrott, and how many more he might have scored. Typical for the apocalypse to happen with him in the best sustained goalscoring form of any Irish international, ever.

As he has been since this time last year, Parrott was Ireland’s outstanding player and the decisive figure in the game, winning and scoring two penalties and causing the sending-off of Kosovo’s centre back Kreshnik Hajrizi.

Kreshnik Hajrizi of Kosovo handles on the line, ensuring Ireland received a penalty and he was sent off. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

His coach at Real Betis, Manuel Pellegrini, might have been disgusted to see him taking a battering from the remaining Kosovo defenders as he played out another full 90 minutes for his country, but a near sellout crowd at the Aviva wanted to see him complete the hat-trick (especially if it was going to be the last time).

Parrott’s first major intervention was timely, and much-needed.

The Ireland Under-21s had just exited the Euros by drawing 2-2 with 10-man Finland having been 2-0 up, showing they are a chip off the old block.

With Kosovo dominating the early exchanges in Dublin and injury-hit Austria giving some squad players a run out for their dead-rubber game against Israel, there was a growing unease about the direction the evening might be taking.

Defeat here for Ireland and victory for Israel against Austria would mean Ireland finishing bottom of the group. November 17th, 2026 would become a day of infamy in Irish football history – maybe an appropriate moment to draw a final line under the whole thing.

But then Parrott arched to flick Liam Scales’s header towards goal and Hajrizi dived to save, which would have been very good if he had been the goalkeeper, which he was not. Parrott smashed the penalty into the top corner in the style of Harry Kane.

Ireland's Troy Parrott and Jayson Molumby celebrate at the final whistle. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

For the fourth time in the last five competitive games Heimir Hallgrímsson has coached at this stadium, the opponents were down to 10, and from that moment Ireland became more relaxed.

Parrott won the second penalty, reacting fastest to reach the loose ball after Arijanet Muric had parried Jayson Molumby’s drive and being brought down.

Parrott now had to show he could do what Kane famously struggles with, and score two penalties in the same game. He went straight down the middle for his 12th goal in the last nine competitive matches, to go level with Viktor Gyökeres at the top of the League B scoring charts.

The rest of the half was a turkey shoot, as Kosovo rolled over and Parrott, rather than ruthlessly pursuing his hat-trick, showed generosity to his team-mates, who were unable to take advantage.

Adam Idah should have finished the night with at least one goal but wasted his best opportunity with a heavy touch as he ran clean through.

The crowd was delighted to see Jack Moylan round out the scoring with a lovely header from Liam Kitching’s cross. Moylan again played with infectious directness and energy, fearlessly taking on and often running past opponents.

Harvey Vale for Ryan Manning was an interesting half-time change by Hallgrímsson. The QPR midfielder showed some good link-up touches and set up Finn Azaz with a chance that should have made it 2-0. With a first-half booking meaning Manning is suspended for the March playoff, Vale looks to have successfully auditioned for the role. Pending the apocalypse, naturally.