Olympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris

The Olympic rings are seen during a practice session at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on July 24th. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP
Fri Jul 26 2024 - 07:16
Friday, July 26th

Opening Ceremony of 2024 Olympics, 7pm

Saturday, July 27th
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles) v Misha Zilberman, 6.30pm
Rowing
  • Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls), from 10.30am
  • Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls), from 11am
Equestrian
  • Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Dressage), from 8am
Men’s Hockey
  • Ireland v Belgium, 9.30am
Gymnastics
Cycling
  • Ryan Mullen (Road Race Time Trial), 3.52pm
Men’s Rugby Sevens
  • Semi-finals, finals, 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
  • Liam Jegou (Men’s C1), from 2pm
  • Madison Corcoran (Women’s K1), from 3pm
Boxing
  • Dean Clancy (63.5kg, Round of 32), v Obada Alkasbeh 4.22pm
Sunday, July 28th
Badminton
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
  • Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls Repechage), 9.10am
  • Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls Repechage), 9.20am
  • Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair), 9.30am
  • Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair), 10am
  • Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls), 10.30am
  • Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls), 11am
  • Emily Hegarty, Natalie, Long, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner (Women’s coxless four), 11.30am
Equestrian
  • Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Crosscountry), from 9.30am
Boxing
  • Aidan Walsh (71kg, Round of 32), v Makan Traore, 10.32am
  • Grainne Walsh (66Kg, Round of 32), v Anna Luca Mamori, 4.32pm
  • Jack Marley (92kg, Round of 16), v Mateusz Bereznicki, 7.32pm
Swimming
Women’s Rugby Sevens
  • Ireland v GB, 2.30pm
  • Ireland v South Africa, 6pm
Canoe Slalom
  • Madison Corcoran (Women’s K1, Semi-finals, Finals), from 2.30pm
Monday, July 29th
Badminton
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles) v Prince Nahal, from 8.10pm
Rowing
  • Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair repechage), 9.20am
  • Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair repechage), 9.30am
  • Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage), 9.40am
  • Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls repechage), 10am
Hockey
  • Ireland v Australia, 9am
Boxing
  • Dean Clancy (63.5kg Round of 16), from 10am
  • Kellie Harrington (60kg Round of 16), v TBC, 2.46pm
Equestrian
  • Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Jumping Individual), from 10am
Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 800m Freestyle heats), from 10am
  • Danielle Hill (Women’s 100m Backstroke), from 10am
  • Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m Breast final), 7.30pm
Women’s Rugby Sevens
  • Ireland v Australia, 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
  • Liam Jegou (Mens C1, semi-final, finals), from 2.30pm
Tuesday, July 30th
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles), from 7.30am
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
  • Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls semi-final), 9.50am
  • Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls semi-final), 10.10am
Hockey
  • Ireland v India, 12.15pm
Boxing
  • Jennifer Lehane (54Kg round 16), v Yuan Chang, 11.36am
Equestrian
  • Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix qualifier), from 10am
Women’s Rugby Sevens
  • Semi-finals, finals, from 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
  • Michaela Corcoran (Women’s C1), from 2pm
  • Noel Hendrick (Men’s K1), from 3pm
Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 800m Freestyle final), from 7.30pm
  • Danielle Hill (Women’s 100m Backstroke final), from 7.30pm
Wednesday, July 31st
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles), from 7.30am
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
  • Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair semi-final), 9.34am
  • Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair semi-final), 9.54am
  • Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final), 10.14am
  • Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-final), 10.34am
Equestrian
  • Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix qualifier), from 10am
Boxing
  • Kellie Harrington (60kg quarter-finals), from 10am
  • Aidan Walsh (71Kg round 16), from 10am
  • Grainne Walsh (66Kg round 16), from 10am
  • Jude Gallagher (57Kg round of 16), v Carlo Paalam, 2.30pm
  • Aoife O’Rourke (75Kg round 16), v Elzbieta Wojcik, 8.52pm
Canoe Slalom
  • Michaela Corcoran (Women’s C1 semi-finals, final), from 2.30pm
Thursday, August 1st
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles, Round of 16), from 7.30am
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles, Round of 16), from 5.30pm
Men’s Golf
Rowing
  • Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls Finals), TBC
  • Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls Finals), TBC
  • Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner (Women’s coxless four finals), TBC
Hockey
  • Ireland v Argentina, 12.15pm
Boxing
  • Daina Moorehouse (50Kg Round of 16), v Wassila Lkhadiri, 7pm
  • Dean Clancy (63.5kg quarter-finals), from 10am
  • Jack Marley (92kg quarter-finals), from 10am
  • Jennifer Lehane (54Kg quarter-finals), from 10am
Equestrian
  • Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping team), from 10am
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
Swimming
  • Tom Fannon (Men’s 50m Freestyle), from 10am
Canoe Slalom
  • Noel Hendrick (Men’s K1 semi-finals, finals), from 2.30pm
Friday, August 2nd
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles quarter-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
  • Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Rowing
  • Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair finals), from 9am
  • Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair finals), from 9am
  • Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls finals), from 10am
  • Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls finals), from 10am
Athletics
  • Andrew Coscoran (1,500m round 1),10.05am
  • 4 x 400m Mixed Relay (Round 1), 6.10pm
  • Ciara Mageean (800m), 6.45pm
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
Swimming
  • Ellen Walshe (Women’s 200m IM), from 10am
  • Tom Fannon (Men’s 50m Freestyle final), from 7.30pm
Equestrian
  • Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping team final), from 1pm
Boxing
  • Jack Marley (92kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
  • Michaela Walsh (57Kg round 16), v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, 2.46pm
Hockey
  • Ireland v New Zealand, 4pm
Saturday, August 3rd
Badminton
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles quarter-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
  • Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Cycling
  • Ben Healy, Ryan Mullen (Road Race), from 10am
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Swimming
  • Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay, from 10am
  • Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Freestyle), from 10am
Boxing
  • Kellie Harrington (60kg semi-finals), from 2.30pm
  • Daina Moorehouse (50kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
  • Grainne Walsh (66kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
  • Aidan Walsh (71kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
  • Jude Gallagher (57kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
Gymnastics
  • Michaela Walsh (57Kg round 32/16), v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, 2.46p
Athletics
  • Andrew Coscoran (1,500m repechage), 6.15pm
  • 4 x 400m Mixed Relay final, 7.55pm
Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 1500m Freestyle heats), from 10am
  • Ellen Walshe (Women’s 200m IM final), from 7.30pm
  • Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Free semi-finals), from 7.30pm
Sunday, August 4th
Badminton
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles semi-finals), from 7.30am
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles semi-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
  • Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Athletics
  • Ciara Mageean (800m semi-final), 7.35pm
  • Andrew Coscoran (1,500m semi-finals), 8.10pm
Equestrian
  • Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix final), from 9am
Hockey
  • Men’s quarter-final, from 9am
Boxing
  • Dean Clancy (63.5kg semi-finals), from 10am
  • Jack Marley (92kg semi-finals), from 10am
  • Michaela Walsh (57kg quarter-finals), from 10am
  • Aoife O’Rourke (75kg quarter-final), from 10am
  • Jennifer Lehane (54kg semi-finals), from 10am
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
  • Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Cycling
  • Megan Armitage (Women’s Road Race), 1pm
Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 1500m Freestyle final), from 5.30pm
  • Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay final, from 5.30pm
  • Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Freestyle final), from 5.30pm
Monday, August 5th
Badminton
  • Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles final), from 8.45am
  • Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles Finals), from 1pm
Athletics
Diving
  • Ciara McGing (10m Platform), from 9am
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy Series race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy Series race), from 10am
  • Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Equestrian
  • Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping Individual Qualifier), from 1pm
Tuesday, August 6th
Athletics
  • Ciara Mageean (1,500m), 9.05am
  • Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m), 9.05am
  • Sarah Healy (1,500m), 9.05am
  • Rhasidat Adeleke (400m repechage), 10.50am
  • Sharlene Mawdsley(400m repechage), 10.50am
  • Andrew Coscoran (1,500m final), 7.50pm
Diving
  • Jake Passmore (3m springboard), from 9am
  • Ciara McGing (10m Platform final), from 2pm
Equestrian
  • Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping Individual Final), from 9am
Sailing
  • Finn Lynch (Dinghy Medal Race), from 10am
  • Eve McMahon (Dinghy Medal Race), from 10am
  • Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Hockey
  • Men’s semi-finals, from 1pm
Cycling
  • Track Team pursuit, 4.30pm
Boxing
  • Kellie Harrington (60kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Daina Moorehouse (50kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
  • Grainne Walsh (66kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
  • Aidan Walsh (71kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
Wednesday, August 7th
Golf
  • Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Taekwondo
Athletics
  • Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles), 9.15am
  • Brian Fay (5,000m), 10am
  • Mark English (800m), 10.45am
  • Ciara Mageean (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
  • Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
  • Sarah Healy (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
  • Rhasidat Adeleke (400m semi-final), 7.45pm
  • Sharlene Mawdsley (400m semi-final), 7.45pm
Diving
  • Jake Passmore (3m springboard semi-final), from 9am
Sailing
  • Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Medal Race), from 10am
Cycling
  • Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Lara Gillespie (Team pursuit heats and finals), 12.52pm, 5.57pm
Boxing
  • Dean Clancy (63.5kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Michaela Walsh (57kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
Thursday, August 8th
Golf
  • Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
  • Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles repechage), 9.35am
  • Mark English (800m repechage), 11am
  • Ciara Mageean (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
  • Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
  • Sarah Healy (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
Hockey
  • Bronze and Gold medal matches, from 1pm
Diving
  • Jake Passmore (3m springboard final), from 2pm
Boxing
  • Aoife O’Rourke (75kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
  • Jennifer Lehane (54kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Jude Gallagher (57kg semi-final), from 8.30pm
Friday, August 9th
Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen (10km open water), 6.30am
Golf
  • Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
  • Women’s 4 x 400m Relay, from 9.40am
  • Mark English (800m semi-finals), 10.30am
  • Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles semi-finals), 11.05am
  • Rhasidat Adeleke (400m final), 7pm
  • Sharlene Mawdsley (400m final), 7pm
Cycling
  • Alice Sharpe, Lara Gillespie (Women’s Madison), 5.09pm
Boxing
  • Jack Marley (92kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Grainne Walsh (66kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Daina Moorehouse (50kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Aidan Walsh (71kg final), from 8.30pm
Saturday, August 10th
Golf
  • Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
  • Mark English (800m final), 6.25pm
  • Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles final) 6.45pm
  • Brian Fay (5,000m final), 8pm
  • Ciara Mageean (1,500m final), 7.25pm
  • Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m final), 7.25pm
  • Sarah Healy (1,500m final), 7.25pm
Boxing
  • Michaela Walsh (57kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Aoife O’Rourke (75kg final), from 8.30pm
  • Jude Gallagher (57kg final), from 8.30pm
Sunday, August 11th
Athletics
  • Fionnuala McCormack (Marathon), 7am
Cycling
  • Lara Gillespie (Women’s Omnium), from 10am
  • Closing Ceremony, 7pm

Note: Provisional schedule - all times subject to change