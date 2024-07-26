Olympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris

Friday, July 26th
Opening Ceremony of 2024 Olympics, 7pm
Saturday, July 27th
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles) v Misha Zilberman, 6.30pm
Rowing
- Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls), from 10.30am
- Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls), from 11am
Equestrian
- Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Dressage), from 8am
Men’s Hockey
- Ireland v Belgium, 9.30am
Gymnastics
- Rhys McClenaghan (Pommel Horse), from 10am
Cycling
- Ryan Mullen (Road Race Time Trial), 3.52pm
Men’s Rugby Sevens
- Semi-finals, finals, 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
- Liam Jegou (Men’s C1), from 2pm
- Madison Corcoran (Women’s K1), from 3pm
Boxing
- Dean Clancy (63.5kg, Round of 32), v Obada Alkasbeh 4.22pm
Sunday, July 28th
Badminton
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
- Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls Repechage), 9.10am
- Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls Repechage), 9.20am
- Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair), 9.30am
- Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair), 10am
- Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls), 10.30am
- Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls), 11am
- Emily Hegarty, Natalie, Long, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner (Women’s coxless four), 11.30am
Equestrian
- Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Crosscountry), from 9.30am
Boxing
- Aidan Walsh (71kg, Round of 32), v Makan Traore, 10.32am
- Grainne Walsh (66Kg, Round of 32), v Anna Luca Mamori, 4.32pm
- Jack Marley (92kg, Round of 16), v Mateusz Bereznicki, 7.32pm
Swimming
- Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m breaststroke), 11am
Women’s Rugby Sevens
- Ireland v GB, 2.30pm
- Ireland v South Africa, 6pm
Canoe Slalom
- Madison Corcoran (Women’s K1, Semi-finals, Finals), from 2.30pm
Monday, July 29th
Badminton
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles) v Prince Nahal, from 8.10pm
Rowing
- Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair repechage), 9.20am
- Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair repechage), 9.30am
- Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage), 9.40am
- Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls repechage), 10am
Hockey
- Ireland v Australia, 9am
Boxing
- Dean Clancy (63.5kg Round of 16), from 10am
- Kellie Harrington (60kg Round of 16), v TBC, 2.46pm
Equestrian
- Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three Day Eventing, Jumping Individual), from 10am
Swimming
- Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 800m Freestyle heats), from 10am
- Danielle Hill (Women’s 100m Backstroke), from 10am
- Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m Breast final), 7.30pm
Women’s Rugby Sevens
- Ireland v Australia, 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
- Liam Jegou (Mens C1, semi-final, finals), from 2.30pm
Tuesday, July 30th
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles), from 7.30am
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
- Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls semi-final), 9.50am
- Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls semi-final), 10.10am
Hockey
- Ireland v India, 12.15pm
Boxing
- Jennifer Lehane (54Kg round 16), v Yuan Chang, 11.36am
Equestrian
- Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix qualifier), from 10am
Women’s Rugby Sevens
- Semi-finals, finals, from 1.30pm
Canoe Slalom
- Michaela Corcoran (Women’s C1), from 2pm
- Noel Hendrick (Men’s K1), from 3pm
Swimming
- Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 800m Freestyle final), from 7.30pm
- Danielle Hill (Women’s 100m Backstroke final), from 7.30pm
Wednesday, July 31st
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles), from 7.30am
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles), from 7.30am
Rowing
- Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair semi-final), 9.34am
- Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair semi-final), 9.54am
- Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final), 10.14am
- Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-final), 10.34am
Equestrian
- Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix qualifier), from 10am
Boxing
- Kellie Harrington (60kg quarter-finals), from 10am
- Aidan Walsh (71Kg round 16), from 10am
- Grainne Walsh (66Kg round 16), from 10am
- Jude Gallagher (57Kg round of 16), v Carlo Paalam, 2.30pm
- Aoife O’Rourke (75Kg round 16), v Elzbieta Wojcik, 8.52pm
Canoe Slalom
- Michaela Corcoran (Women’s C1 semi-finals, final), from 2.30pm
Thursday, August 1st
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles, Round of 16), from 7.30am
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles, Round of 16), from 5.30pm
Men’s Golf
- Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Rowing
- Zoe Hyde, Alison Bergin (Women’s Double Sculls Finals), TBC
- Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Men’s Double Sculls Finals), TBC
- Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner (Women’s coxless four finals), TBC
Hockey
- Ireland v Argentina, 12.15pm
Boxing
- Daina Moorehouse (50Kg Round of 16), v Wassila Lkhadiri, 7pm
- Dean Clancy (63.5kg quarter-finals), from 10am
- Jack Marley (92kg quarter-finals), from 10am
- Jennifer Lehane (54Kg quarter-finals), from 10am
Equestrian
- Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping team), from 10am
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
Swimming
- Tom Fannon (Men’s 50m Freestyle), from 10am
Canoe Slalom
- Noel Hendrick (Men’s K1 semi-finals, finals), from 2.30pm
Friday, August 2nd
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles quarter-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
- Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Rowing
- Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair finals), from 9am
- Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair finals), from 9am
- Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls finals), from 10am
- Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls finals), from 10am
Athletics
- Andrew Coscoran (1,500m round 1),10.05am
- 4 x 400m Mixed Relay (Round 1), 6.10pm
- Ciara Mageean (800m), 6.45pm
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
Swimming
- Ellen Walshe (Women’s 200m IM), from 10am
- Tom Fannon (Men’s 50m Freestyle final), from 7.30pm
Equestrian
- Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping team final), from 1pm
Boxing
- Jack Marley (92kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
- Michaela Walsh (57Kg round 16), v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, 2.46pm
Hockey
- Ireland v New Zealand, 4pm
Saturday, August 3rd
Badminton
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles quarter-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
- Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Cycling
- Ben Healy, Ryan Mullen (Road Race), from 10am
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Swimming
- Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay, from 10am
- Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Freestyle), from 10am
Boxing
- Kellie Harrington (60kg semi-finals), from 2.30pm
- Daina Moorehouse (50kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
- Grainne Walsh (66kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
- Aidan Walsh (71kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
- Jude Gallagher (57kg quarter-finals), from 2.30pm
Gymnastics
- Michaela Walsh (57Kg round 32/16), v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, 2.46p
Athletics
- Andrew Coscoran (1,500m repechage), 6.15pm
- 4 x 400m Mixed Relay final, 7.55pm
Swimming
- Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 1500m Freestyle heats), from 10am
- Ellen Walshe (Women’s 200m IM final), from 7.30pm
- Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Free semi-finals), from 7.30pm
Sunday, August 4th
Badminton
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles semi-finals), from 7.30am
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles semi-finals), from 7.30am
Golf
- Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, from 8am
Athletics
- Ciara Mageean (800m semi-final), 7.35pm
- Andrew Coscoran (1,500m semi-finals), 8.10pm
Equestrian
- Abigail Lyle (Dressage Grand Prix final), from 9am
Hockey
- Men’s quarter-final, from 9am
Boxing
- Dean Clancy (63.5kg semi-finals), from 10am
- Jack Marley (92kg semi-finals), from 10am
- Michaela Walsh (57kg quarter-finals), from 10am
- Aoife O’Rourke (75kg quarter-final), from 10am
- Jennifer Lehane (54kg semi-finals), from 10am
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy series race), from 10am
- Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Cycling
- Megan Armitage (Women’s Road Race), 1pm
Swimming
- Daniel Wiffen (Men’s 1500m Freestyle final), from 5.30pm
- Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay final, from 5.30pm
- Danielle Hill (Women’s 50m Freestyle final), from 5.30pm
Monday, August 5th
Badminton
- Rachel Darragh (Women’s Singles final), from 8.45am
- Nhat Nguyen (Men’s Singles Finals), from 1pm
Athletics
- Rhasidat Adeleke (400m), 10.55am
- Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), 10.55am
- Ciara Mageean (800m final), 9.45pm
Diving
- Ciara McGing (10m Platform), from 9am
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy Series race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy Series race), from 10am
- Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Equestrian
- Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping Individual Qualifier), from 1pm
Tuesday, August 6th
Athletics
- Ciara Mageean (1,500m), 9.05am
- Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m), 9.05am
- Sarah Healy (1,500m), 9.05am
- Rhasidat Adeleke (400m repechage), 10.50am
- Sharlene Mawdsley(400m repechage), 10.50am
- Andrew Coscoran (1,500m final), 7.50pm
Diving
- Jake Passmore (3m springboard), from 9am
- Ciara McGing (10m Platform final), from 2pm
Equestrian
- Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Showjumping Individual Final), from 9am
Sailing
- Finn Lynch (Dinghy Medal Race), from 10am
- Eve McMahon (Dinghy Medal Race), from 10am
- Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Series race), from 10am
Hockey
- Men’s semi-finals, from 1pm
Cycling
- Track Team pursuit, 4.30pm
Boxing
- Kellie Harrington (60kg final), from 8.30pm
- Daina Moorehouse (50kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
- Grainne Walsh (66kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
- Aidan Walsh (71kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
Wednesday, August 7th
Golf
- Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Taekwondo
- Jack Woolley (Mens’ 58kg), from 8am
Athletics
- Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles), 9.15am
- Brian Fay (5,000m), 10am
- Mark English (800m), 10.45am
- Ciara Mageean (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
- Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
- Sarah Healy (1,500m repechage), 11.35am
- Rhasidat Adeleke (400m semi-final), 7.45pm
- Sharlene Mawdsley (400m semi-final), 7.45pm
Diving
- Jake Passmore (3m springboard semi-final), from 9am
Sailing
- Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Skiff Medal Race), from 10am
Cycling
- Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Lara Gillespie (Team pursuit heats and finals), 12.52pm, 5.57pm
Boxing
- Dean Clancy (63.5kg final), from 8.30pm
- Michaela Walsh (57kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
Thursday, August 8th
Golf
- Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
- Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles repechage), 9.35am
- Mark English (800m repechage), 11am
- Ciara Mageean (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
- Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
- Sarah Healy (1,500m semi-finals), 6.35pm
Hockey
- Bronze and Gold medal matches, from 1pm
Diving
- Jake Passmore (3m springboard final), from 2pm
Boxing
- Aoife O’Rourke (75kg semi-finals), from 8.30pm
- Jennifer Lehane (54kg final), from 8.30pm
- Jude Gallagher (57kg semi-final), from 8.30pm
Friday, August 9th
Swimming
- Daniel Wiffen (10km open water), 6.30am
Golf
- Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay, from 9.40am
- Mark English (800m semi-finals), 10.30am
- Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles semi-finals), 11.05am
- Rhasidat Adeleke (400m final), 7pm
- Sharlene Mawdsley (400m final), 7pm
Cycling
- Alice Sharpe, Lara Gillespie (Women’s Madison), 5.09pm
Boxing
- Jack Marley (92kg final), from 8.30pm
- Grainne Walsh (66kg final), from 8.30pm
- Daina Moorehouse (50kg final), from 8.30pm
- Aidan Walsh (71kg final), from 8.30pm
Saturday, August 10th
Golf
- Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, from 8am
Athletics
- Mark English (800m final), 6.25pm
- Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles final) 6.45pm
- Brian Fay (5,000m final), 8pm
- Ciara Mageean (1,500m final), 7.25pm
- Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m final), 7.25pm
- Sarah Healy (1,500m final), 7.25pm
Boxing
- Michaela Walsh (57kg final), from 8.30pm
- Aoife O’Rourke (75kg final), from 8.30pm
- Jude Gallagher (57kg final), from 8.30pm
Sunday, August 11th
Athletics
- Fionnuala McCormack (Marathon), 7am
Cycling
- Lara Gillespie (Women’s Omnium), from 10am
- Closing Ceremony, 7pm
Note: Provisional schedule - all times subject to change