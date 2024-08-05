Olympic Games: Rhasidat Adeleke cruises into 400m semi-finals

A first step into the Olympic arena for Rhasidat Adeleke, and with a perfectly smooth one-lap run inside the State de France the Dublin sprinter cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s 400 metres.

Visibly easing up as the line approached, Adeleke took the win in 50.09, ahead of Alexis Holmes from the USA who was second in 50.35.

It was just after 12.30pm local time when Adeleke appeared for the sixth and last heat, and drawn in lane six, she ran a terrific opening 200m to put her well clear of the rest, and with that her job was done for the day.

The only nervous moment came just after the gun, a false start for Nicole Caicedo resulting in her disqualification.

Adeleke’s Irish record of 49.07, set when winning the European Championships in Rome last month, wasn’t bettered in any of the six heats. Her time ranked seventh fastest overall.

The first three in each heat go straight into Wednesday night’s semi-finals (8.45pm Irish time), all the rest into the new repechage round on Tuesday morning (10.20am Irish time).

For the first time in Olympic history, Ireland had the full individual quota of three women in the 400m - Sharlene Mawdsley just missing out on a semi-final, running a new personal best of 50.71 to finish fourth in her heat.

Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley running in heat five of the 400m. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sophie Becker was drawn in heat one with the likes of 2019 World champion Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain for company. Naser took the win as expected, laying down an early marker with the first sub-50 clocking of the heats, running 49.91.

Naser has a best of 48.14 from winning that title in 2019, but hasn’t yet come near that time since returning from a doping ban.

Mawdsley was then out in heat five, which included also the 2023 World champion Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic. Paulino looked super impressive when winning in 49.42, the fastest qualifier, with Mawdsley falling just short of that semi-final spot.

At the last Diamond League meeting in London, 23-year-old Nickisha Pryce from Jamaica won in a new national record of 48.57, the fastest time in the world this year, and she cruised through the second heat here, winning in 50.02, ahead of Britain’s Laviai Nielson, who clocked 50.52

In the third heat, Britain’s Amber Anning looked impressive when taking the win in 49.68, ahead of Lieke Klaver, the Dutch woman clocking 49.96, having already won a gold medal with their 4x400m mixed relay on Saturday night.

Heat four produced another sub-50 clocking, won by Poland’s European champion Natalia Kaczmarek in 49.98.

There were reports that two-time defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas withdrew last month with injury, but she also appeared in heat four, pulling up with 150m to go and clearly off her best. So there will be a new Olympic champion in this event for the first time since 2012.

The semi-finals will present a serious step up, given Friday’s final lane draws will also be at stake.

More to follow…