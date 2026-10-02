Ten-man Bohemians survive late scare to win at Dundalk and go joint top

League of Ireland: Dundalk 1 (Horgan pen 88) Bohemians 2 (Whelan pen 26, Tierney 68)

Bohemians survived a late scare before holding out for victory against Dundalk at Oriel Park to move joint top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division table.

A first-half penalty from Colm Whelan and a 68th minute strike from Ross Tierney looked to have Alan Reynolds’s men cruising to victory, but a Daryl Horgan penalty two minutes from the end, followed by the dismissal of Cian Byrne for a last-man challenge a minute later, set up a nervous finish, in which the home side hit the crossbar.

In the end the Gypsies held out for a huge win that sees them go second in the table, ahead of Shamrock Rovers but just behind St Patrick’s Athletic on goal difference.

The destiny of the title is now very much in the Phibsborough outfit’s hands as they face both of their Dublin rivals in their four remaining league matches. Before that, they have a chance of making the FAI Cup final, with a semi-final at home to Waterford FC to come next Friday.

Both sides had chances which never looked likely to beat either Enda Minogue or Paul Walters before Bohemians hit the front from the penalty spot on 26 minutes.

Referee Damien MacGraith initially saw no problem with Aodh Dervin’s challenge on Connor Parsons that saw the 25-year-old go down in the box, but he did point to the spot just seconds later after Dawson Devoy went down softly following a challenge from Mayowa Animasahun.

The Mayo official – taking charge of his first Premier Division game in almost two years – then angered the home support even more on 28 minutes when he opted to only book Parsons following a lunging challenge on Harvey Warren.

Bohs had the best chance to add to the scoreline before the break, but Senan Mullen couldn’t direct his header on target after being picked out at the back post by Tierney’s cross on the break.

The Louth men would register the first chance of note in the second half in the 58th minute as Gaxha found space on the right to pick out the inrushing Bobby Burns, but his effort was blocked by Patrick Hickey.

Bohs had been on the back foot at that point, but doubled their lead from their first corner of the night on 67 minutes. Jordan Flores’ delivery to the back post was headed back across goal by Hickey with Tierney flicking it to the net with his outstretched right foot despite the efforts of Horgan on the line to keep it out.

With the visitors passing up a couple of chances after that, the game looked to be petering out until Dundalk were awarded a spot kick which Horgan blasted home two minutes from the end after Norman Garbett had been fouled by Niall Morahan.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 with a minute remaining after Byrne took down Harry Groome, who was quickest to react to a panicked clearance from Walters.

From the follow-up free kick Burns then clipped the top of the crossbar as Bohs held out for what could be a huge three points.

Dundalk: Minogue; Warren (Vassenin 54), Animasahun, Grivosti, Burns; Buckley, Dervin (Garbett 72); Clarke (McDaid 72), Teahan (Groome 83), Horgan; Gaxha (Dillon 72).

Bohemians: Walter; Power (Morahan 81), Hickey, Byrne, Mullen (Diallo 62); Devoy, Flores; Tierney, Vaughan (Myers 62), Parsons (Rooney 77); Whelan (James-Taylor 62).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.