Mona McSharry wins brilliant Olympics bronze in 100m breaststroke

In the unforgivingly decisive moment Mona McSharry reached out and won a magnificent Olympic bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, and in the company of four of the finest event specialists of the time.

Because most Olympic swimming medals are decided on a fingertip, narrowly won by those reaching out fastest and wanting it more, and narrowly lost by those trying to do exactly the same.

Even among those, no one could have wanted it more than the 23-year-old McSharry, from the small seaside hamlet of Grange in Co Sligo.

Her teary-eyed reaction to seeing her name popping up in third clear evidence of what the moment of full realisation of what it meant to her.

In the now century of Ireland’s participation in the Olympics going back to Paris in 1924, only one Irish swimmer had previously won a medal, Michelle Smith de Bruin winning four in 1996, and McSharry also won that race to become just the second – most likely a night before Daniel Wiffen’s quest to win his first.

After the two furiously fast lengths it was Tatjana Smith from South Africa who touched home first, the Olympic record holder who won breaststroke gold and silver in Tokyo three years ago, coming through in the last 50m to strike another gold in 1:05.28.

Then came China’s reigning World champion Tang Qianting, still only 20, who had been in front at the turn, with McSharry then in second. Tang touched for silver in 1:05.54.

Then came McSharry, her fingertip touching in 1:05.59, just .01 of a second ahead of Benedetta Pilatto from Italy and Lilly King, the world record holder from the US, both time in 1:05.60, thus sharing fourth place.

It could not have been any closer than that. Both mere fingertips away from bronze too.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry celebrates winning a bronze medal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ever since the first session on Saturday, the Paris La Défense Arena has been transforming itself into one of the loudest swimming dance halls in Olympic history, and tonight was no exception.

McSharry started in lane five, by virtue of qualifying second fastest in Sunday’s semi-finals, where she improved her Irish record to 1:05.51; Smith started beside her in four, the 27-year-old from Johannesburg unquestionably one of the best breaststroke specialists of all time, her Olympic record of 1:04:82 set in Tokyo.

McSharry also knows well what it’s like to finish just outside the medals: At the World Championships in Doha in February, McSharry was fifth in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke finals, missing the 100m medal by just 0.5 of a second.

Three years ago in this same event Tokyo, McSharry also became the first Irish swimmer since de Bruin to make an Olympic final, when she progressed to the 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo, where she finished eighth in 1:06.94.

“I’m very excited, I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet, that I’ve actually won a medal,” McSharry said shortly afterwards before being called to that Olympic medal podium she’s been dreaming about since first starting in competitive swimming.

“I think once I get up on the podium it’ll all become real. I think it’s just amazing, because a year of hard work, years of hard work have paid off, and it just feels amazing.

“A little bit of relief… a little bit of wow, okay, this is actually happening! And then just really excited to be in that position.”

She knew exactly how close it was, just not sure exactly where she touched.

“I could see the Chinese girl beside me and so I knew she was ahead of me, so I was like right I need to try and catch her because if she’s ahead then I don’t know what’s going on, on the other side, I can’t see that.

“And I had a bad first 50m, my goggles filled up with water a little bit, so not a perfect race but I think it just shows that you’re in it until the end, you just have to keep going, and I was like ‘I’m not giving up, I’m going, I’m going’.

“I think there was 0.1 between me and the next two swimmers, so that’s kind of crazy. But that’s what racing’s about, close finishes.”

In Monday’s morning session, Ellen Walshe and then Wiffen became only the third and fourth Irish finalists in Olympic history – Walshe back in the pool at 8.30pm Paris time for her final of 400m individual medley.

Walshe came to Paris ranked 15th, making the final – and joining her roommate McSharry – was most satisfying, her morning time of 4:39.97 seventh fastest of qualifying

In the final she finished eighth, the 22-year-old from Dublin touching in 4:40.70, with Canada’s Summer McIntosh living up to her favourite billing with a scorching winning time of 4:27.71.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” said Walshe. I probably don’t quite see it right now but hopefully in years and months to come, I will look back and be like it was a very special moment and I did really enjoy going out there tonight.

“And I tried to kind of be like I need to enjoy this, because I don’t know if there’s another one to come. It was an absolutely stacked team of women, so I’m just a privilege and grateful to be in it.”

Danielle Hill also touched home in fourth in her heat of the women’s 100m backstroke, and good enough to see her make the semi-finals (of 16 swimmers), the 24-year-old from Antrim later finishing in eighth here, in 1:00.80, ranked 16th overall, thus missing out on becoming only that fifth Irish swimming finalist.

More to follow ...