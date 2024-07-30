Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle through to Sculls final with impressive display

Ireland's Daire Lynch Philip Doyle get ready to compete in the men's double sculls semi-final, which they won to reach the Olympic final. Photograph: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle are through to the final of the Men’s Double Sculls after winning their semi-final in impressive style. The Irish crew took the lead in the final third of the race and held the United States and New Zealand at bay through the closing 200 metres.

Their semi-final was marginally faster than the race won by Netherlands, who are raging favourites for the gold medal. The Irish crew were bronze medallists at the world championships and have been in medal winning form in their first two races at this regatta.

Lynch and Doyle sat in third place for the first half of the race, as the German crew blasted off in front, but the Irish crew closed steadily and were in front with 500 metres to go. Shortly afterwards they were in control.

The other two Irish boats in the water, though, failed to progress. Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin came fifth in the semi-final of the women’s double sculls, with three boats to go through.

The women’s four finished fourth in their repechage, with just two places available in the final. Ireland won a bronze in this event at the Tokyo Olympics, with Emily Hegarty and Eimear Lambe the only survivors from that crew in the boat this time.

More to follow...