Ann Widdecombe murder suspect charged with planning terror act against Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage told the Daily Telegraph in April a lit incendiary device was pushed through his letterbox last year. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe has also been charged with a terror plot against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Joshua Kerry (28) is charged with one count of preparation of terrorist acts relating to alleged activity between May 31st, 2024, and last July 8th, Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing said.

Reform UK spokeswoman and former Tory minister Widdecombe (78) died on July 8th after she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, southwest England, a court previously heard.

Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is accused of her murder.

Senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), Vicki Evans, said: “We have been running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time.

“The charge announced today is a result of the tireless work of investigators across the Counter Terrorism Policing network.

“This investigation has been led by a dedicated team of detectives, analysts, and forensic experts, working on multiple lines of inquiry, which has resulted in this very serious charge.”

Court artist sketch of Joshua Kerry when he appeared in court in July accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe. Illustration: Elizabeth Cook

Kerry is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

In August, CTP reopened a year-long inquiry into an alleged firebomb attack at Farage’s home in south London.

The Metropolitan Police and CTP London said they investigated the incident as an “attempted burglary”, but made no arrests before the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.

Following its reopening, CTP London identified a line of inquiry which it said “may have been relevant” but had not been “identified and pursued by them at the time”.

The Reform UK leader told the Daily Telegraph in April that a lit incendiary device was pushed through his letterbox early last year in what he described as an “outright arson attempt”.

He was away from his home at the time and discovered the damage when he returned, saying the device had “luckily” burned itself out in the porch.

Police investigated, but had not identified any suspects, Farage told the newspaper.

After the latest charge was announced, chief crown prosecutor Frank Ferguson said: “Having carefully reviewed the evidence, we have made the decision to prosecute Joshua Kerry for [allegedly] engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses.” – Press Association