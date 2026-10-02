Mother who died in Dublin balcony fall named locally

Kathleen Carey died in hospital on Wednesday after falling from a balcony on Monday, with gardaí investigating the incident.

A woman who died after allegedly being pushed off a balcony in Belmayne, Dublin 13, has been named locally as Kathleen Carey.

The deceased was the mother of at least one child, a girl of national school age.

The alleged incident occurred near Main Street, Belmayne, on Monday between 3pm and 3.45pm. Carey, who was aged in her 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she died on Wednesday.

A family member launched an appeal for funds online for the funeral. They had buried her sister, Natasha, a mother of five, just three weeks ago following her death in early September.

The two sisters were predeceased by their three siblings, Georgina, William John and Aaron. They are survived by their parents, John and Marie, and sisters Nikita and Jeni.

“Kathleen Carey was a kind, loving, funny person who was full of life,” the fundraising appeal stated. “She always made you smile with her quirky side she was an amazing person who will be deeply missed.

“She meant a lot to all of us we are so sad to see her go before her time she is going to be missed terribly, and we want to give her the best send-off we possibly can give her.

“But as we’ve only buried her sister, unfortunately we cannot afford to do it all on our own. And we are asking for your help. Importantly, this fundraiser is a way for us to come together and support Kathleen’s daughter at a very difficult time.”

A man (20s) was arrested on Tuesday but was released without charge the following day, with a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne on Monday, September 28th, between 3pm and 3.45pm, who may have video footage is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on (01) 666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.