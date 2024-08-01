Olympics 2024: Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle take rowing bronze for Ireland

Ireland’s Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle celebrate after finishing third in the men’s double sculls and securing Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in heavyweight rowing. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle have won bronze in the men’s double sculls, Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in heavyweight rowing. The Irish crew produced a powerful final quarter to overtake the United States and closed to within a second and a half of the pre-race favourites Netherlands – who had to settle for silver for a second Olympics in a row. Romania took gold.

It was a terrific performance from Doyle and Lynch in a brutally hard race. The Romanian crew are established front runners, but they maintained a searching pace from start to finish and were never headed once the race settled down.

Ireland were down in fifth after 500 metres but got into a good rhythm in the middle of the race and were a close fourth with 500 metres to go. They increased their rate to 45 strokes a minute with about 300 metres to go and swept past the United States.

The Netherlands expended a lot of energy chasing the Romanians and they were vulnerable to a charge from the Irish boat in the closing 100 metres. But even though Doyle and Lynch closed to within a boat length of the Dutch they failed to catch them for second place.

More to follow...