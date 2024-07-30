Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen wins Olympic gold medal after stunning 800m swim in Paris

After one massively heroic effort and 16 lengths of glory Daniel Wiffen is the Olympic champion, producing an utterly astonishing display of 800 metres freestyle swimming to carve his name among the greats of swimming history.

On another wild and rollicking night of swimming inside the Paris La Défense Arena, the 23-year-old from Armagh continued his uncanny and confident ability to repeatedly go where no Irish male swimmer had ever gone before – this time on to the top of the Olympic medal podium.

Some Olympic swimming events are decided on a fingertip, and this one wasn’t far off, as Wiffen boldly chased down a .78 of second deficit on Gregorio Paltrinieri from Italy inside the last 100m, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 1,500m, who won silver in the 800m in Tokyo.

Refusing to settle for anything other than gold, Wiffen touched home in 7:38.19, smashing the Olympic record of 7:41.28 set by Mykhailo Romanchuk when qualifying for the final in Tokyo.

READ MORE

Defending champion Bobby Finke from the USA was also closing fast, nailing second in 7:38.75, with Paltrinieri holding on for third in 7:39.38.

Wiffen’s immediate reaction said everything about his performance as he raised both arms in triumph as if to say perhaps more people will believe in him now.

“I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it tonight,” he said shortly after, “but yeah it was incredible. I’ve done it – that’s all I want to say!

“I was so nervous, that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race but do you know what calmed me down – I heard by brother [Nathan] shout for me as soon as I walked out. I heard none of the crowd – just him, and that’s what calmed me down, and really levelled my head.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s this whole saying going around that I’m getting ‘Finked’ – I’m glad to say I haven’t been ‘Finked” so obviously pretty happy to get my hand on the wall first.”

In an event dubbed by many as the swimming torture chamber, given the necessary combination of speed and endurance, Wiffen left behind nothing of his effort, briefly moving in front just after halfway, before Paltrinieri powered his way to the fore from just after the 200m mark. Ahmed Jaouadi, the 19-year-old from Tunisia, was fourth in 7:42.83.

Few of us can ever begin to imagine being stuck in this moment. Olympic champion, Olympic gold medal winner, Wiffen now blissfully immortalised in his own event and given that rare and lasting place in the reels of Irish sporting history too.

In the now century of our Olympic participation, only nine Irish people, six men and three woman, had ever experienced becoming an Olympic champion, Olympic gold medal winner, since the country was first allowed to compete for itself as the Free State in time for the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

Daniel Wiffen, Bobby Finke and Gregorio Paltrinieri. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty

Wiffen now becomes number 10, also improving his own Irish and European record of 7:39.19, set last summer when finish fourth at the 2023 World Championships.

Elijah Winnington from Australia was the early leader at the 100m mark, Jaouadi in second, Wiffen just over a metre down in third, as that leading trio set off at just inside world record pace.

Those fortunate enough to even stand on the Olympic medal podium will also tell you it’s a place that must be truly believed in for it ever to be seen, and rarely had any Irish athlete believed he’d soon be standing there more than Wiffen. His four years at Loughborough University in England has also tempered that belief.

Wiffen’s confidence, however, was not unfounded, his heat time of 7:41.53 inside the Paris La Défense Arena on Monday morning was the fastest of the eight finalists, giving him the prime lane four for this medal showdown.

Paltrinieri started in lane three, Jaouadi in five, and Finke in lane two, so Wiffen also had them within view.

Wiffen’s walkout into the arena was again as cool as he likes it, mimicking it seemed the carving of his own name into history (fingers perhaps crossed just in case). Only Wiffen’s time is now Olympic medal-winning gold time

Finke, the 24-year-old from Florida, was back in Paris to defend both the 800 and 1,500m titles he won in Tokyo.

In getting this far, Wiffen already become the first Irish male swimmer to make an Olympic final, as bold and impressive as he would have liked.

Daniel Wiffen celebrates winning the men's 800m. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Ever since the first session on Saturday, the Paris La Défense Arena has been transforming itself into one of the loudest swimming dance halls in Olympic history, and Tuesday night’s 19,000-sell-out was no exception.

His parents Jonathan and Rachal Wiffen watching from the stands, along with twin brother Nathan – as indeed were the parents of Finke, Joe and Jeanne.

After turning 23 on Bastille Day, it continues Wiffen’s magnificence trajectory of improvement since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics as a 19-year-old, finishing some distance outside the finals there despite setting then Irish records of 7:51.65 for the 800m (finishing 14th) and 15:07.69 for the 1500m (finishing 20th).

Also in the now century of Ireland’s participation in the Olympics going back to Paris in 1924, only two Irish swimmers had also previously won a medal, Michelle Smith de Bruin becoming the first when winning four in 1996, before McSharry won the race to become just the second on Monday night, with her magnificent bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Wiffen had also won his last five consecutive championship finals, the 800m-1,500m double at the World championships in February, where he was also named best male swimmer, two months after winning the 400m-800-1,500m treble at the European short-course championships, where he also broke the world record.

In Tokyo, Finke was only fourth at the last turn, but came through to win in 7:41.87. He came close here too, just not close enough to claw back Wiffen.

Wiffen still has two more events to come, the 1,500m by his own admission possibly his best distance, before he takes on the 10km marathon swim next Friday week.

And move over Tarzan.

A century after Johnny Weissmuller won three gold medals in the pool at the 1924 Olympics also here in Paris, announcing himself as one of the best freestyle swimmers in the world, Wiffen has continued his meteoric trajectory in the sport, with no fear or need to look back now.