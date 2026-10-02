Fuel protestor who allegedly drove through Garda road block to be tried in District Court

Darra O’Shea with an address at Corbally South, Ballincurrig, Leamlara, Cork, at Midleton District Court ahead of a previous appearance. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A 28-year-old man who allegedly drove a tractor and slurry tanker through a Garda checkpoint during fuel protests earlier this year, leading to a high-speed chase, is to have his case heard at District Court level.

Darra O’Shea from Corbally South, Ballincurrig, Leamlara, Co Cork, was arrested after attempting to join protestors outside the Irving Oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork on April 14th. Officers were forced to block the R630 with Garda cars.

O’Shea was later charged by Sgt Caroline Lynch at Midleton District Court with five counts of dangerous driving at various points along the R630 on the day in question, all contrary to Section 51 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

O’Shea was back at Midleton District Court on Thursday. Court presenter Sgt Majella O’Sullivan told Judge Colm Roberts that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the matter to be dealt with by way of summary disposal at District Court level.

She applied to have the matter adjourned until November 19th for O’Shea to either enter a plea or for the court to fix a date for trial if the accused is contesting the charges. The judge granted the application and remanded O’Shea on continuing bail to appear again on November 19th.