Ireland see half-time advantage disappear as they lose Sevens opener to Great Britain

Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons runs away from Ellie Boatman of Great Britain during the Olympic Games Women’s Rugby Sevens Pool B game at Stade de France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Olympic Women’s Sevens Pool B: Great Britain 21 Ireland 12

An Olympic debut that was effectively eight years in the making ended in disappointment for the Ireland women’s Rugby Sevens when they lost their opening Pool B match against close rivals Great Britain.

Although Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe helped Ireland build a half-time advantage of 12-7 with her two excellent tries, Britain hit back with two unanswered tries in the second half, both neatly converted, and with that boost their chances of the making the quarter-finals as one of the top ranked teams.

Ireland had beaten their opponents in the last four meetings, including in May, although Britain had the greater Olympic experience, finishing fourth in both Tokyo and Rio.

That didn’t appear to bother Ireland as they settled well, Murphy Crowe scoring her first after just two minutes after some excellent possession play from Béibhinn Parsons.

Ireland had also come the Paris as the only team outside of Australia and New Zealand to win a leg on this year’s World Series, when they took top prize in Perth back in January.

However, Britain hit straight back the restart from that opening score, Isla Norman-Bell taking advantage of a missed tackle to score under the posts, the try easily converted to give them a 7-5 lead.

Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe celebrates scoring one of her two tries at the Stade de France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Murphy Crowe scored again as the clock spilled some three minutes overtime in the first half, and this time Lucy Mulhall Rock converted to give Ireland that 12-7 lead at the break.

Shortly into the second half, Jasmine Joyce scored her 10th Olympic try, having also played in Tokyo and Rio, and from then on Britain began to take control of things.

Another try from their captain Emma Uren, following her impressive injection of pace, left Ireland chasing a worrying deficit, that try also converted. Despite one last scoring chance Ireland were unable to breach the solid British defence.

Ireland’s second game against South Africa is set for 6pm Irish time, one they will be fancied to win, before they then play Australia tomorrow (1.30pm local time).

Australia showed why they are one of the tournament favourites with a devastating 34-5 victory over South Africa in their opening game.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Béibhinn Parsons, Megan Burns, Lucy Mulhall Rock (capt), Erin King, Emily Lane. Replacements: Ashleigh Orchard, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Kathy Baker, Eve Higgins.

GREAT BRITAIN: Lisa Thomson, Ellie Boatman, Lauren Torley, Emma Uren (capt), Isla Norman-Bell, Meg Jones, Jasmine Joyce. Replacements: Jade Shekells, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Ellie Kildunne.