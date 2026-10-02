Teachers’ Union of Ireland latest group to overwhelmingly back industrial action

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said all public service unions were united in their approach to industrial action. Photograph: Tommy Clancy

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have voted by a margin of almost 99 per cent in favour of industrial action.

Friday’s vote for industrial action, up to and including strike, was taken “over the failure of Government to provide the basis for negotiations for a new national agreement,” a statement said.

Members voted by a margin of 98.4 per cent to 1.6 per cent to back a campaign of industrial action.

Notice will now be served to employers, and union members will begin industrial action from Monday, October 12th, by not co-operating with emails and calls outside of working hours. In second-level schools, teachers will withdraw from activities such as the so-called Croke Park hours, additional time agreed under a previous deal.

All-out strike action is planned for Wednesday, October 14th with a second day on October 21st, should it be required.

The move follows several other public sector unions that have announced industrial action, such as the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland.

Members of Fórsa, Siptu and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation began a work-to-rule across large portions of the civil and public service on Wednesday.

The TUI represents more than 23,000 members in post-primary, further and higher education.

Its president, Anthony Quinn, said: “As a consequence of the worsening cost-of-living crisis, it is becoming more and more difficult for the majority of workers to maintain even a basic standard of living.

“The failure of Government to engage properly with unions around a new pay agreement is utterly unacceptable.”

The union’s general secretary, Michael Gillespie, said: “TUI members have given an overwhelming mandate for industrial action and all public service unions are absolutely united in their approach on this critical issue.”

He urged the Government to “engage meaningfully” with union representatives to negotiate a fair pay agreement.

“Should they fail to do so, our campaign of industrial action, emphatically endorsed by membership, will continue,” he said.