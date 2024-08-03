Remco Evenepoel claims brilliant Olympic road double as Ben Healy finishes 10th

Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium celebrates at the finish line after winning the gold medal in the men's road race. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel claimed gold in the men’s road race in dramatic fashion at the Olympics on Saturday to become the first male rider to achieve the double after also winning the time trial.

Evenepoel suffered a mechanical less than four kilometres from the finish, on the Carousel du Louvre, raising his arm for assistance before clapping and waving at his team to deliver a new bike in a scene of sheer panic.

The change was made swiftly, however, and he powered to the line after he had made the decisive move 15km from the finish, in the run-in to the second of three punishing ascents of the Butte Montmartre.

His brutal attack left Valentin Madouas, who was hovering 1:15 behind when Evenepoel’s incident occurred, gasping for air but the Frenchman hung on to take silver after 273km, with France also taking bronze through Christophe Laporte.

Evenepoel raised his arm again in the final kilometre but this time it was a pre-celebration before stepping off his bike as he crossed the line for a photo with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Ireland's Ben Healy passes the Basilique du Sacre Coeur de Montmartre during the men's cycling road race in Paris. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Ireland’s Ben Healy finished 10th after a brilliant ride that saw him lead on his own for long stretches of the race before Evenepoel led a group of riders to close down the gap as the race entered the circuits of Paris.

Healy had nothing left for the final sprint for bronze, coming home 10th overall after a brave display. Ryan Mullen came home in 60th position.

Full report to follow