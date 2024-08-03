Tears of joy flow as Rhys McClenaghan wins historic Olympic gold medal for Ireland in gymnastics

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan shows his emotion after completing his routine in the men's Pommel Horse final at the Paris Olympic Games. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

There can only ever be one first Irish Olympic medal winner in gymnastics, and Rhys McClenaghan is now standing in that dream realm of his own, crowning his moment in gold inside the Arena Bercy in Paris.

It was his moment of destiny too, McClenaghan again balancing his incredibly cool nerve and biting ambition with another dazzling display of excellence on the pommel horse.

It was just before 6.0pm local time when the Newtownards man took centre stage for his routine, up fourth of the eight finalists, his score of 15.533 enough to seal the gold medal as he increased his execution score to 8.933, and also his difficulty to 6.600.

After he dismounted McClenaghan raised both arms and afforded himself a shout of relief, then briefly put his head in his hands as the importance of his own flawless 50-second routine started to sink it.

This, remember, being the most testing men’s apparatus, where anything can and often does go wrong. But his flawless performance here reinforced all he achieved before, including winning back-to-back world titles.

Such is the Zen and the art of being Rhys McClenaghan.

“It feels like a dream, it’s a dream well-earned and I just can’t believe it’s happened,” he said. “It always felt like it was going to happen but I wasn’t sure when.

“Listen, everybody at home, see this as an example of find a dream that you love, chase it and enjoy that journey, because I can tell you if I fell off that pommel today I still would have loved this journey, every single second of it. But I didn’t and today I’m walking away with an Olympic gold medal.

“After the routine I was happy, I wasn’t thinking about medals. When the score came up I was proud of that score because it was mine and I wasn’t thinking of the podium at all. I was just thinking I’ve done my job and I feel like that’s where the main emotions came from today.

“I knew that this would also be the toughest pommel horse final of all time, and it was so to come out on top is incredible.”

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan kisses his gold medal after winning the men's pommel horse final. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Nariman Kurbanov from Kazakhstan was up first, the 26-year-old scoring 15.434 and laying down an early marker with his slowly soaring routine which clearly impressed the judges. It would be good enough to win him silver.

Then came Max Whitlock, the 31-year-old British gymnast producing an amazing handstand mid routine, yet his score of 15.000 appeared to slightly disappoint. He would finish in fourth. Whitlock was seeking to become the first gymnast to win three pommel horse Olympic gold medals in a row, adding to those won in Rio and Tokyo.

Up after McClenaghan was Stephen Nedoroscik, the 25-year-old from the US. The 2021 world champion’s one-handed twists mid routine clearly impressed the judges too, but his score of 15.300 was not enough to trouble McClenaghan and it left him in third.

So McClenaghan also extends Ireland’s Olympic medal record into a seventh sport – joining those won in athletics, boxing, swimming, sailing, rowing and equestrian.

The 25-year-old has only been growing in confidence since his Olympic quest fell short in Tokyo three years ago. All that was on display here with his routine perfectly executed under the circumstances.

He was back in the arena exactly seven days after confidently qualifying for the eight-man final ranked number one with his score of 15.200.

So far in Paris, Kellie Harrington is already guaranteed a bronze in lightweight boxing, and will look to upgrade that to silver or gold in her semi-final later on Saturday night.

In swimming, Daniel Wiffen has already won gold in the 800m freestyle and will go into the 1,500m final as overwhelming favourite. Mona McSharry took bronze in the 100m breaststroke, while rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch won bronze in the men’s doubles before Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won their second gold in the lightweight double sculls.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan in action during the pommel horse final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s best Olympic medal record was the six won in the London in 2012, which has now been matched, with more to come, as early as Sunday and Wiffen’s 1,500m final.

Last Sunday week, McClenaghan celebrated his 25th birthday inside the Athletes’ Village, saying he was already living his dream.

He fully understands was this moment means in other ways too. His hopes of making the Olympic podium in Tokyo ended after 10 seconds when he fell chest-first on to the horse and ended up seventh.

“I’ll be walking away from this a more dangerous man,” he said in the aftermath of that moment. “Because with disappointment comes an incredible amount of motivation and inspiration.

So, seven years ago after announcing his arrival at age 18, beating Whitlock to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he adds to his eight championship medals in all (two world championship gold and one bronze, three European gold, plus Commonwealth Games gold and silver).

In the final event immediately before, Simone Biles captured another gold medal, this time in the women’s vault final. It was her third gold medal of these Games after leading the USA to gold in the team final and winning gold in the all-around final.

For her career, it’s Biles’s seventh gold and 10th medal overall, extending her record of most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. Biles also won gold on vault at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But there can only ever be one first Olympic medal winner in gymnastics for Ireland. Take a bow Rhys McClenaghan.